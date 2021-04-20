Cable Car from Gimmelwald to Murren

Located at the far south end of the Lauterbrunnen valley in the Bernese Oberland, Gimmelwald is the last stop a Swiss Pass will still get you free transport to/from. Getting to Gimmelwald from Interlaken takes about an hour if you hit all your connections, but once there, this tiny town is worth the effort, and especially so in the winter.



This particular photo was taken while waiting for the cable car to go back up to Murren (you can see Murren high up on the ridge.) Gimmelwald is just behind this scene. This is very near the location for the 1969 Her Majesty's Secret Service, which was filmed on the ski/toboggan runs here and high up on the Schilthorn.