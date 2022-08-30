Located on a bluff overlooking beautiful Charlotte Amalie Harbor, the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef is the ideal home base from which to explore the island. The capital city of Charlotte Amalie is a quick drive or ferry ride away and there are numerous self-drive options to explore the island on your own. The hotel also features an Adventures desk where you can book any number of fun, experiential activities.
Relaxing escape on St. Thomas
Fly like James Bond on St. Thomas
Ever want to feel like James Bond? Then be sure to check out this water jet pack activity on St. Thomas. The adventure travel experts at St. Thomas Jetriders give visitors a chance to fly over the water thanks to their Jetlev JetRider, a 200-Horse Power marine engine, that pumps water up a 33-foot hose at over 1,000 gallons-per-minute generating an incredible 420 pounds of thrust. As the water reaches the jetpack, the rider uses two nozzles to control the jets and steer the pack. It’s different, it’s fun and it’s a must-try activity for any adventure traveler.
