Frenchman’s Reef

Ever want to feel like James Bond? Then be sure to check out this water jet pack activity on St. Thomas. The adventure travel experts at St. Thomas Jetriders give visitors a chance to fly over the water thanks to their Jetlev JetRider, a 200-Horse Power marine engine, that pumps water up a 33-foot hose at over 1,000 gallons-per-minute generating an incredible 420 pounds of thrust. As the water reaches the jetpack, the rider uses two nozzles to control the jets and steer the pack. It’s different, it’s fun and it’s a must-try activity for any adventure traveler.