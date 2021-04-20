Where are you going?
El Fogón

Avenida Constituyentes, Quintas del Carmen, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
+52 984 803 0885
Typical Taquéria Playa Del Carmen Mexico
A Gastronomic Local Experience Playa Del Carmen Mexico

Sun - Sat 1pm - 6am

Typical Taquéria

A Playa del Carmen mainstay, El Fogón is an open-air taquéria off the beaten path of bustling Quinta Avenida. If you're in the mood for authentic Mexican dishes and drinks, this is the place.

Tacos al pastor (served only at night), chorizo, arrachera (steak) and chicken tacos lead the list of favorites. Nopales (pickled cactus), frijoles charros (beans), rice, guacamole and salsa with fresh chips are a great accompaniment.

Micheladas (beer with lime juice) and licuados (fruit smoothies) are "musts."
By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert

Shaun T. Whitley
almost 7 years ago

A Gastronomic Local Experience

Playa Del Carmen has its share of touristy restaurants.

Most are located on the pedestrian 5th Avenue. For a great local experience, head to El Fogón, five blocks north of 5th Avenue on Constituyentes and 30th.

It's very popular with the locals and expats. One of their specialties is pastor (roasted pork).

You can grab 3-4 assorted tacos and two cervezas for about $10 USD. The menu is entirely in Spanish (a good sign). Sit back, eat, drink and take in the local culture.
