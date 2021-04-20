A Gastronomic Local Experience

Playa Del Carmen has its share of touristy restaurants.



Most are located on the pedestrian 5th Avenue. For a great local experience, head to El Fogón, five blocks north of 5th Avenue on Constituyentes and 30th.



It's very popular with the locals and expats. One of their specialties is pastor (roasted pork).



You can grab 3-4 assorted tacos and two cervezas for about $10 USD. The menu is entirely in Spanish (a good sign). Sit back, eat, drink and take in the local culture.