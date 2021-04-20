Where are you going?
Dragon Tree

Calle San Antonio, 10, 38438 Icod de los Vinos, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Parque del Drago Icod De Los Vinos Spain

More info

Thur - Sun 9:30am - 8pm
Mon - Wed 9am - 8pm

Parque del Drago

Dramatic and unusual dragon trees can be found throughout Tenerife, but Icod de los Vinos is home to what is reputed to be the world's oldest, the 22-meter-tall Drago Milenario. The name implies it's at least a thousand years old, though that is disputed. Some scientists believe it is more likely only three to four hundred years old, but that would still make it the oldest living known example of the species. Dragon trees get their name for their dark red resin, used in some traditional medicines. The Parque del Drago where the Drago Milenario is located also includes several educational trails with panels describing the flora and fauna of Tenerife and the Canary Islands more broadly.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

