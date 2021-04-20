Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dolphin Watching Rovinj

Ul. Sv. Križa 1, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
Website
| +385 91 911 4995
Dolphin Watching Rovinj Croatia

More info

Mon 9am - 12pm

Dolphin Watching Rovinj

Go searching for Adriatic bottlenose dolphins on boat trips guided by local marine guides who are trained to track these spectacular sea animals and interpret their behavior. Excursions depart from Rovinj and head out to the dolphin-rich waters between Brijuni Islands National Park and the Lim Channel, lasting for up to three hours. On 90 percent of the outings, guests see dolphins—if they don’t, they get another trip for free. Whether you see dolphins spyhopping (raising their heads vertically out of the water), lobtailing (forcefully slapping their flukes against the surface of the water), or breaching (leaping out of the water and landing with a loud splash), you’re guaranteed a hugely fun afternoon.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points