Dolphin Watching Rovinj
Go searching for Adriatic bottlenose dolphins on boat trips guided by local marine guides who are trained to track these spectacular sea animals and interpret their behavior. Excursions depart from Rovinj and head out to the dolphin-rich waters between Brijuni Islands National Park and the Lim Channel, lasting for up to three hours. On 90 percent of the outings, guests see dolphins—if they don’t, they get another trip for free. Whether you see dolphins spyhopping (raising their heads vertically out of the water), lobtailing (forcefully slapping their flukes against the surface of the water), or breaching (leaping out of the water and landing with a loud splash), you’re guaranteed a hugely fun afternoon.