Sunset at Delicate Arch

Delicate Arch is a Southwest classic. It is located in the heart of Arches National Park in Utah and is one of many natural stone arches in the area. It is the most popular formation in the park, meaning you will not be alone if you make this hike. Some friends and I made this stop on a two week roadtrip through the Southwest. A hurried climb up the sandstone trail brought us to the magnificent feature as the sun was going down. With sunset, the rocks come aglow in rich tones of orange and red. The distant mountains still had a dusting of snow on them, giving this photo some unique contrast. Perhaps a better idea would be to come in at sunrise, when the crowds are smaller. Either way, the entire park is an awe-inspiring place that deserves some exploration.