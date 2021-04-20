Delicate Arch
Utah, USA
| +1 435-719-2299
Arches NPJust North of Moab, UT Arches National Park is a gem with over 2000 natural stone arches. The most popular hike is the three mile trail to Delicate Arch. It’s a fairly straight forward hike and it is uphill most of the way to the arch, but otherwise it’s an easy hike. The arch is amazing especially around sunset when the rock seems to glow a bright orange. There are also great views of the surrounding area from the Delicate Arch. There is a $10 entry fee for vehicles driving in, or $5 per person for walk-ins, bikes, etc. Both are good for 7 days. Campgrounds can book up during busy periods so plan in advance. Moab has plenty of shops to gear up, buy food and supplies, or join a guided trip mountain biking, rafting, climbing, off-roading, and a variety of other activities. Moab is also close enough, and has plenty of places to stay in case camping is not your cup of tea.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Sunset at Delicate Arch
Delicate Arch is a Southwest classic. It is located in the heart of Arches National Park in Utah and is one of many natural stone arches in the area. It is the most popular formation in the park, meaning you will not be alone if you make this hike. Some friends and I made this stop on a two week roadtrip through the Southwest. A hurried climb up the sandstone trail brought us to the magnificent feature as the sun was going down. With sunset, the rocks come aglow in rich tones of orange and red. The distant mountains still had a dusting of snow on them, giving this photo some unique contrast. Perhaps a better idea would be to come in at sunrise, when the crowds are smaller. Either way, the entire park is an awe-inspiring place that deserves some exploration.
almost 7 years ago
Visit the Utah License Plate Icon
Want to see "iconic" Utah? Arches National Park is a must see. Just three-four hours from Salt Lake await you stunning desert views. Hike through age old wind carved tunnels and arches or just bask in the sun. When visiting Delicate Arch it is important to take a jacket, hold on to your hat, and carry enough water. It is very windy and hot up there! The best time of year to visit Arches would be Spring or Fall as the sun will be less likely to melt your face off, Indiana Jones style. If you're looking for deals on hotels, avoid Easter as there is a major Jeep Safari during that time each year. However, if rock crawling is your thing that can be a great time of year to visit! Just book everything a year in advance.