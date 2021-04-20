Church Without Walls Highway 115

Church Without Walls in Rincon Looking for place to worship while vacationing in Rincon? The Church Without Walls is a non-denominational church that focuses on studying the scripture to deepen the faith in Christ. The congregation is made up of local Americans and Puerto Ricans, but with tons of seasonal visitors too.



You will definitely feel welcome here! Services are at 9:30AM every Sunday morning, with weekly Bible studies and gatherings throughout the week and free scripture based power yoga on Monday mornings 9:00AM!



