Church of St. Euphemia
Trg Sv. Eufemije
+385 52 815 615
Photo courtesy of Istria Tourist Board
Church of St. EuphemiaFor mind-blowing views of the Rovinj archipelago, visit this hilltop church and climb the bell tower, which features a copper statue of Saint Euphemia that rotates around its axis as the wind blows. On a really clear day, you’ll be able to spot the Alps in the distance. Afterward, explore the church itself. Constructed in the early 18th century, it’s a remarkable feat of Baroque architecture, with richly decorated altars, beautiful paintings, a marble sarcophagus with relics of Saint Euphemia, and a Venetian-style facade that was added in the late 19th century.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Climb the tower, Rovinj view
While visiting Rovinj, meander your way to the highest point on the peninsula and take it one step further and climb the bell tower. Stairs are not for the faint of heart, however the view is worth it at the end. I am told on a clear day you can see across the Adriatic to Italy and north to the Alps.