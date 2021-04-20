Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Church of St. Euphemia

Trg Sv. Eufemije
+385 52 815 615
Church of St. Euphemia Croatia
Climb the tower, Rovinj view Croatia
Church of St. Euphemia Croatia
Climb the tower, Rovinj view Croatia

Church of St. Euphemia

For mind-blowing views of the Rovinj archipelago, visit this hilltop church and climb the bell tower, which features a copper statue of Saint Euphemia that rotates around its axis as the wind blows. On a really clear day, you’ll be able to spot the Alps in the distance. Afterward, explore the church itself. Constructed in the early 18th century, it’s a remarkable feat of Baroque architecture, with richly decorated altars, beautiful paintings, a marble sarcophagus with relics of Saint Euphemia, and a Venetian-style facade that was added in the late 19th century.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Megan Hudson
almost 7 years ago

Climb the tower, Rovinj view

While visiting Rovinj, meander your way to the highest point on the peninsula and take it one step further and climb the bell tower. Stairs are not for the faint of heart, however the view is worth it at the end. I am told on a clear day you can see across the Adriatic to Italy and north to the Alps.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points