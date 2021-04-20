Centre Pompidou-Metz 1 Parvis des Droits de l'Homme, 57020 Metz, France

Photo courtesy of © Shigeru Ban Architects Europe et Jean de Gastines Architectes, avec Philip Gumuchdjian pour la conception du projet lauréat du concours / Metz Métropole / Centre Pompidou-Metz / Photo Philippe Gisselbrecht More info Wed - Mon 10am - 5:30pm