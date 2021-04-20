Where are you going?
Centre Pompidou-Metz

1 Parvis des Droits de l'Homme, 57020 Metz, France
Website
| +33 3 87 15 39 39
Centre Pompidou-Metz France

More info

Wed - Mon 10am - 5:30pm

Centre Pompidou-Metz

The hip sister of the Centre Pompidou in Paris, this modern and contemporary art museum has become one of France’s most visited cultural venues since opening in 2010. Designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, the 54,000-square-foot building features three rectangular galleries, which regularly host exhibitions of 20th- and 21st-century art from France’s illustrious Musée National d’Art Moderne. The piece de résistance can be seen outside, however—the building’s curvy, mesh roof, composed of glue-laminated timber, was inspired by a Chinese hat that Shigeru Ban found in Paris. Take it all in while dining at the museum’s Voile Blanche restaurant or outdoor brasserie, both of which are headed by Michelin-starred chef Eric Maire.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

