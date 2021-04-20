cafe casita de amor

Coffee at Café Casita de Amor on the Hummingbird Highway
Café Casita de Amor is inside a building that looks more like a home, albeit one of the most unusual you will find in Belize
. Painted in striking shades of blue and orange with a metal roof that glints in the sunlight, it’s surrounded by a garden and just at the end of a bridge along the Hummingbird Highway. The cozy, colorful café offers sandwiches, crepes and omelets but the real stars of the menu are the drinks. If you’re looking for something sweet, try a milkshake made from flavors like papaya, banana and coconut. The coffee is excellent and will fuel you up for the remainder of your journey. Just prepare to wait after ordering as all food is made to order.