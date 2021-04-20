Bergey's Breadbasket
2207 Mt Pleasant Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23322, USA
| +1 757-546-9225
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm
Fall Fun on the FarmSomething about changing leaves and cooler weather means it's time to ride around on bales of hay and get lost in a field of vegetables.
Family farm Bergey's Breadbasket has a full suite of fall fun on the farm in September and October. Every weekend until November 1, you can take your family through a tractor-shaped corn maze or a soybean labyrinth, loll in a patch of pumpkins or sunflowers, and enjoy more harvest-themed fun. Should all that wholesome fun make you hungry, there's also an ice cream dairy, homemade sandwiches and pot pies, plus seasonal breads, pies, and made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls. Who needs summer?