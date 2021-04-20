BC Forest Discovery Centre

Steam Train!
The BC Forest Discovery Center, near Duncan on Vancouver
Island, makes for a family-friendly day trip. The steam train makes a loop of about 20 minutes through forest, out over a lake, and past old logging machines. We got off at the playground stop, which had mini versions of machines and vehicles to climb on. It's a nice spot for a picnic (we brought our own food but you can get hot dogs there). You can learn about Canada
's logging history on paths through the forest and in the museum rooms. But for our group, it was all about the train.