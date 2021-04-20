Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

BC Forest Discovery Centre

2892 Drinkwater Rd, Duncan, BC V9L 6C2, Canada
Website
| +1 250-715-1113
Steam Train! Duncan Canada

More info

Thur - Mon 10am - 4pm

Steam Train!

The BC Forest Discovery Center, near Duncan on Vancouver Island, makes for a family-friendly day trip. The steam train makes a loop of about 20 minutes through forest, out over a lake, and past old logging machines. We got off at the playground stop, which had mini versions of machines and vehicles to climb on. It's a nice spot for a picnic (we brought our own food but you can get hot dogs there). You can learn about Canada's logging history on paths through the forest and in the museum rooms. But for our group, it was all about the train.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30