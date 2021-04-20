Bavarian Brewery Museum
Located 20 miles northwest of Bamberg, the small but pleasant town of Kulmbach has been known for beer since medieval times. Today, it’s home to Kulmbach Brewery, which owns the Bavarian Beer Museum in the former Alte Mönchshofbrauerei monastery. A multimedia institution, the beer museum features interactive displays that allow visitors to see, smell, taste, and even hear all aspects of the brewing process, while learning about the history of beer, the development of brewing, and the changing architecture of breweries themselves. Also on offer are beer tastings, beer-barrel tapping tests, and other programs and workshops, plus an excellent restaurant that offers great German cuisine and a beer garden with a children’s playground.