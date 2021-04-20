Batana Eco-Museum
At this small museum in a 17th-century town house by the sea, you can learn about the batana
, the wooden, flat-bottom boat that’s long been a part of Croatia’s maritime heritage. Tour the interactive exhibits to discover fishing traditions kept alive through the centuries, like the bitinadas
, or typical fishing songs. On the medieval pier of Mali Mol, which functions as the outdoor portion of the museum, you can see moored batanas
and chat with the fishermen as they mend their nets. The museum also arranges boat trips guided by barkariaoli
(boatmen) as well as traditional meals in the on-site Spacio Matika tavern, which features stone walls and wood-beamed ceilings.