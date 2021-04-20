Where are you going?
Batana Eco-Museum

Obala Pina Budicina 2, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
Website
| +385 52 812 593
Batana Eco-Museum Croatia

Batana Eco-Museum

At this small museum in a 17th-century town house by the sea, you can learn about the batana, the wooden, flat-bottom boat that’s long been a part of Croatia’s maritime heritage. Tour the interactive exhibits to discover fishing traditions kept alive through the centuries, like the bitinadas, or typical fishing songs. On the medieval pier of Mali Mol, which functions as the outdoor portion of the museum, you can see moored batanas and chat with the fishermen as they mend their nets. The museum also arranges boat trips guided by barkariaoli (boatmen) as well as traditional meals in the on-site Spacio Matika tavern, which features stone walls and wood-beamed ceilings.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

