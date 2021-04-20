Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado
Isla Cayo Levantado, s/n, Samana 32000, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-538-3232
Photo by Nick Argires
Bahia Principe Cayo LevantadoA tiny island in Samaná Bay, Cayo Levantado has three beaches but just one place to stay—an all-inclusive resort that’s surrounded by green. While the island isn’t private, it feels exclusive because the resort facilities and two beaches are just for guests. On the northeast side of the island, a third beach is open to the public during the day, with a small charge for non-guests.
Back at the resort, there are 268 rooms, suites, and beach villas, plus three pools, a spa, and activities like water sports, live shows, and an outdoor club on the renowned Bacardi Beach. Getting to Cayo Levantado from the mainland takes just 10 to 15 minutes by boat and is free for resort guests.