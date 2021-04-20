Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado

Isla Cayo Levantado, s/n, Samana 32000, Dominican Republic
Website
| +1 809-538-3232
Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado Dominican Republic

More info

Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado

A tiny island in Samaná Bay, Cayo Levantado has three beaches but just one place to stay—an all-inclusive resort that’s surrounded by green. While the island isn’t private, it feels exclusive because the resort facilities and two beaches are just for guests. On the northeast side of the island, a third beach is open to the public during the day, with a small charge for non-guests. 

Back at the resort, there are 268 rooms, suites, and beach villas, plus three pools, a spa, and activities like water sports, live shows, and an outdoor club on the renowned Bacardi Beach. Getting to Cayo Levantado from the mainland takes just 10 to 15 minutes by boat and is free for resort guests.
By Gail Harrington , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points