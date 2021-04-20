Where are you going?
Auerbachs Keller

Grimmaische Str. 2-4, 04109 Leipzig, Germany
Website
| +49 341 216100
Auerbachs Keller Leipzig Germany

Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm

One of the oldest eateries in Leipzig—and there’s quite a lot of competition—Auerbachs Keller dates back to 1525, when it functioned as a wine bar. Today, it’s famous for the fact that Goethe wrote part of Faust here and even featured the restaurant in his tragic play, though the top-notch German cuisine isn’t too shabby either. Made up of three distinct spaces, the restaurant features the vaulted Grosser Keller (for hearty Saxon dishes like goulash soup, roast pork, and wild boar), the Historische Weinstuben (four former wine taverns decorated with lavish murals, statues, and antique furnishings, where guests can enjoy more upscale fare and set menus), and the Mephisto Bar (which offers coffee during the day and cocktails come night). Whichever you choose, expect a memorable experience. As locals have always said, “If you traveled to Leipzig for Mass without going to Auerbachs Keller, keep silent, because that proves you did not see Leipzig.”
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

