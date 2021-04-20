Cancún Underwater Museum Cerrada Las Golondrinas 24 Alfredo Bonfil, 77560 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

More info Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm

Cancun Underwater Museum Located off the coast of Cancun, the Cancun Underwater Museum features more than 500 sculptures scattered across the ocean floor, allowing art lovers a unique perspective personal while snorkeling or scuba diving.



Since 2010, sculptures have been submerged at the bottom of the ocean in two phases by the resident artist at that time, Jason deCaires Taylor.



Marine life has slowly moved into the museum area, bringing life to “The Silent Evolution” – the name of the first phase of sculptures to make up the exhibition.



With everything from life-size human sculptures, many of which were caste from Cancun locals, to a lifesize VW Beetle - especially designed to encourage lobsters to make their homes inside the vehicle - each statue is made with materials that are safe for marine life and encourage the formation of artificial reefs.



These works of art have formed a complex reef structure teeming with marine life and provide a fascinating dive and snorkeling site.



Recently, nine latest additions were added to the collection. These pieces were created by several artists including the current resident artist of MUSA, Elier Amado Gil.





For "landlubbers," glass bottom boats offer an alternative view.

