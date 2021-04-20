Exploring Europe by Ship, with Wine
Small-ship wine cruises, on ships from companies such as Ama Waterways, often are chartered trips during which a winemaker or marketing director from a U.S. winery serves as host to a phalanx of members of the winery’s wine club (and their friends). Most of these themed trips take place along rivers in Europe; because these routes pass right through other wine regions, they offer wine-lovers a great opportunity to get out, sample local vino, then come back to the ship and discuss it with the pros. A handful of wine cruises also operate in the Mediterranean and incorporate day trips to Bordeaux or Pauillac in France and Tuscany in Italy. Passengers have plenty of opportunities to buy the host wine, and buy membership in the host winery’s wine club. All orders at sea are processed and shipped at the conclusion of the cruise.