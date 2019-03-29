Home>Travel inspiration>Quizzes

Where to Go This Spring, According to Your Travel Style

By Nicole Antonio

Mar 29, 2019

share this article
flipboard
According to Expedia, airfare to Seoul is nearly 10 percent cheaper than average in spring (during April specifically).

Photo by Timothy Ries/Unsplash

According to Expedia, airfare to Seoul is nearly 10 percent cheaper than average in spring (during April specifically).

How will you spring out of winter and back into action? Take this quiz for some inspiration.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Temperatures are progressively becoming less frigid, the snow is starting to melt, and color is returning to natural landscapes. You know what that means—it’s time to get back outside! We looked through the best places to travel in March, April, and May this year (including the destinations where your U.S. dollar will go farthest during spring) and compiled a quiz that will match you to the spot that best suits your travel tastes.

Take our quiz to find out which spring destination is calling your name, then book your trip—ASAP. 

This article originally appeared online in January 2018; it was updated on March 29, 2019, to include current information.

>>Next: Where to Go in 2019

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories