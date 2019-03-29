Where to Go This Spring, According to Your Travel Style

Temperatures are progressively becoming less frigid, the snow is starting to melt, and color is returning to natural landscapes. You know what that means—it’s time to get back outside! We looked through the best places to travel in March, April, and May this year (including the destinations where your U.S. dollar will go farthest during spring) and compiled a quiz that will match you to the spot that best suits your travel tastes.

Take our quiz to find out which spring destination is calling your name, then book your trip—ASAP.

This article originally appeared online in January 2018; it was updated on March 29, 2019, to include current information.

