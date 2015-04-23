Home>Travel inspiration

The Best Watch for Your Next Vacation

By Paul Frederick

Apr 23, 2015

Going on vacation? There’s a watch for that. From a safari in Tanzania to wine tasting in Mendoza, we’ve partnered with the fashion gurus at DuJour to match a perfect timepiece to your next travel adventure.
milan

Shopping in Milan
This gray on silver coloring is neutral enough to go with any new purchase

123 Officer Silver watch, price upon request, BELL & ROSS, bellross.com

australia

Surfing in Australia
If it’s strong enough for the Navy Seals it was designed for, it’s strong enough for your surfing adventure

3000 Series watch, $375, LUMINOX, tourneau.com

tanzania

Going on Safari in Tanzania
This tortoise shell and beige colored utilitarian timepiece blends into safari surroundings

Clubmaster Chrono watch, $362, BRISTON, amatchesfashion.com

Honolulu

Lounging in Honolulu
A silver watch looks extra chic against a fresh tan.

Delta classic watch, $2,450, GEORG JENSEN, georgjense.com

austin

Attending a Barbecue Crawl in Austin
A day by the fire pits and roasting spits calls for a masculine leather strapped timepiece.

The Mackinaw Field watch, $675, FILSON, filson.com

london

Sightseeing in London
The U.K heritage of this watch brand will win you brownie points with the locals.

C35 watch, $690, UNIFORM WARES, uniformwares.com

mendoza

Wine Tasting in Mendoza
The earthy wine coloring of the strap makes it the ideal accessory for a tasting

N°01 Watch, $1,595, MEISTERSINGER, barneys.com

cambodia

Temple Hopping in Cambodia
Glow-in-the-dark hands lend themselves perfectly to a dimly lit adventure

The Runwell Sport watch, $675, SHINOLA, shinola.com

Want more style tips?
Head to DuJour for the latest trends in fashion, plus much more.

