The Best Watch for Your Next Vacation

By Paul Frederick
Apr 23, 2015
Article continues below advertisement
Going on vacation? There’s a watch for that. From a safari in Tanzania to wine tasting in Mendoza, we’ve partnered with the fashion gurus at DuJour to match a perfect timepiece to your next travel adventure.
Shopping in Milan
This gray on silver coloring is neutral enough to go with any new purchase
123 Officer Silver watch, price upon request, BELL & ROSS, bellross.com
Surfing in Australia
If it’s strong enough for the Navy Seals it was designed for, it’s strong enough for your surfing adventure
3000 Series watch, $375, LUMINOX, tourneau.com
Going on Safari in Tanzania
This tortoise shell and beige colored utilitarian timepiece blends into safari surroundings
Clubmaster Chrono watch, $362, BRISTON, amatchesfashion.com
Lounging in Honolulu
A silver watch looks extra chic against a fresh tan.
Delta classic watch, $2,450, GEORG JENSEN, georgjense.com
Attending a Barbecue Crawl in Austin
A day by the fire pits and roasting spits calls for a masculine leather strapped timepiece.
The Mackinaw Field watch, $675, FILSON, filson.com
Sightseeing in London
The U.K heritage of this watch brand will win you brownie points with the locals.
C35 watch, $690, UNIFORM WARES, uniformwares.com
Wine Tasting in Mendoza
The earthy wine coloring of the strap makes it the ideal accessory for a tasting
N°01 Watch, $1,595, MEISTERSINGER, barneys.com
Temple Hopping in Cambodia
Glow-in-the-dark hands lend themselves perfectly to a dimly lit adventure
The Runwell Sport watch, $675, SHINOLA, shinola.com
Want more style tips?
Head to DuJour for the latest trends in fashion, plus much more.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy