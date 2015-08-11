Mexico City, Through the Eyes of a Big-Shot Gallery Owner

“The Roma district is near the historical center. It’s a sector of the city that was developed in the early 20th century with grand houses. The bourgeois of the time was living here.

When we moved here it was 1984, and the area was just getting started. There were no galleries, very few restaurants, and we decided to invest. We were certain it had to grow. There were so many wonderful buildings—the homes have such generous spaces—that it had to become something special.

About a year and a half after we moved, this area was badly hit by a big earthquake. A lot of the houses were abandoned. Now people are moving back and restoring the houses. Our house wasn’t damaged at all—it has a basement—but it took a good 10 years for the area to recuperate from the earthquake.

It’s really nice area, full of restaurants and cafes. It’s about 15 x 15 blocks, with four parks and good avenues with wonderful trees. It’s one of the few areas in the city that’s walkable. Every other Saturday and Sunday they do a small market outside of the gallery that sells organic produce and attracts young people.