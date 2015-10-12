Five Things You’ll Learn on Croatia’s Korčula Island

I’d been to the Croatian island of Korčula twice, but only for day trips: the first time was after a rather extensive wine tasting with my husband on nearby Peljesac peninsula; the second, a Croatian monsoon made navigating the island virtually impossible. Needless to say, I hadn’t really explored Korkyra Melaina—Black Korčula.

The island’s name originates from the Ancient Greeks, a tribute to Korkyra, a nymph with beautiful hair who was placed on the island by Poseidon, god of the seas. “Black” is a testament to the dense Mediterranean forests, which still cover approximately 60 percent of the land. Here’s what I discovered on my journey into the heart of the black island.

1. I have a newfound respect for sword fighting

I’d heard about the island’s legendary combat sword dance, Moreška, but really didn’t know what to expect. Although Moreška has been danced by generations of Korčulani and is still an integral part of the local culture, I feared the spectacle would be a tourist trap. From my position in a front row seat at the choreographed performance, I saw actual sparks fly when blades clashed—they were definitely real, and definitely dangerous.

2. Grk is now part of my wine vocabulary