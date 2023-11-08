MADRID, SPAIN - June 2018: Traditional Spanish street cafe in Madrid downtown, Spain
Where to Go Next
How To Travel Like a European
Our transatlantic friends can offer some pointers for better ways to vacation.
open-uri20191202-31257-yeksvs
Holiday Travel
Christmas Markets in Europe to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
The best way to celebrate the holiday season in Europe? Visit craft-filled wooden stalls, watch performances by Christmas carolers, or take in the lights at these delightfully festive markets.
Boat in the water during the daytime
Destination Spotlight
10 Places You Must Visit on a Trip to Portugal
Of course, there’s Lisbon and Porto, but there are other places worth visiting too.
Travelers in the security lines at London Heathrow Airport
Air Travel News
The Secret Way to Bypass Security Lines at Some of Europe’s Busiest Airports
There’s no TSA PreCheck in Europe (womp womp), but at select Europe airports, travelers can head to the front of the security line, free of charge. Here’s how.
“Hygge”: The Danish Concept of Comfort We Need Now More Than Ever
History + Culture
“Hygge”: The Danish Concept of Comfort We Need Now More Than Ever
The Scandinavian term encompasses a feeling of coziness, contentment, and well-being found through cherishing the little things.
The Ultimate Guide to European Train Travel With a Eurail Pass
Trains
The Ultimate Guide to European Train Travel With a Eurail Pass
Here’s how every type of traveler—not just backpackers—can benefit from this all-in-one train ticket.
An Essential Guide to Tipping in Italy
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Do You Tip in Italy? Sometimes—Here’s When and How Much to Give
Basic tipping etiquette in Italia should be as easy to grasp as learning to love vino, da Vinci, and Vespas.
The Best Beach Getaways Near Barcelona
International Beaches
8 Beautiful, Must-Visit Beaches Near Barcelona
There is no shortage of excellent beaches near Barcelona. Here are the best beaches within two hours of Barcelona to visit on your next trip to Spain.
Notre Dame Cathedral renovation progress
Trending News
Notre-Dame Cathedral Will Reopen to the Public in 2024
After a devastating fire in 2019, the Paris landmark is scheduled to start welcoming visitors once again in December 2024. Here’s what we know so far about the progress of the Notre-Dame restoration.
Vendors selling scenic prints along the Seine River in Paris
Trending News
Europe’s New Entry Requirements Won’t Launch in 2024 After All
The introduction of new ETIAS entry rules for foreign travelers heading to Europe has been pushed back yet again.
Portugese-Food-Pastel-de-Nata-Tatiana Bralnina-Shutterstock.jpg
Food + Drink
A Guide to Portuguese Food: 13 Essential Dishes to Try in Portugal
Portugal’s delicious culinary hits—from seafood-studded soupy rice to sweet and flaky egg tarts—can be enjoyed at Michelin-starred dining rooms, rustic taverns, and sidewalk charcoal grills.
Tipping 101: When and How Much to Leave in Spain
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Do You Tip in Spain? Sometimes—Here’s When and How Much to Give
In Spain, like much of Europe, tipping isn’t expected the way it is in the U.S. Still, there are some situations where you may want to give a little extra.
The famous dining room in Oxford which inspired Hogwarts.
Books
Are You a Potterhead? Here Are 7 Filming Locations You Can Visit
Restricted libraries. Hogwarts. Platform 9 ¾. Visit all the places that helped shape the story of the Boy Who Lived.
open-uri20130205-29448-7ws586
Where Amsterdammers Eat: Local Favorites
Locals take a casual attitude toward food in the Netherlands. Service is mellow if there at all, but Dutchies don’t mind. Unlike Americans, they linger over food at informal joints with high-quality food or grab street snacks like herring, fries smothered in sauce, or brodjes (sandwiches). Many Amsterdammers will claim they’ve never bought a kroquet at a FEBO, but you’ll find them in the wee hours at these coin-operated eateries.