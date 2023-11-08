Where to Go Next
How To Travel Like a European
Our transatlantic friends can offer some pointers for better ways to vacation.
The best way to celebrate the holiday season in Europe? Visit craft-filled wooden stalls, watch performances by Christmas carolers, or take in the lights at these delightfully festive markets.
Of course, there’s Lisbon and Porto, but there are other places worth visiting too.
There’s no TSA PreCheck in Europe (womp womp), but at select Europe airports, travelers can head to the front of the security line, free of charge. Here’s how.
The Scandinavian term encompasses a feeling of coziness, contentment, and well-being found through cherishing the little things.
Here’s how every type of traveler—not just backpackers—can benefit from this all-in-one train ticket.
Basic tipping etiquette in Italia should be as easy to grasp as learning to love vino, da Vinci, and Vespas.
There is no shortage of excellent beaches near Barcelona. Here are the best beaches within two hours of Barcelona to visit on your next trip to Spain.
After a devastating fire in 2019, the Paris landmark is scheduled to start welcoming visitors once again in December 2024. Here’s what we know so far about the progress of the Notre-Dame restoration.
The introduction of new ETIAS entry rules for foreign travelers heading to Europe has been pushed back yet again.
Portugal’s delicious culinary hits—from seafood-studded soupy rice to sweet and flaky egg tarts—can be enjoyed at Michelin-starred dining rooms, rustic taverns, and sidewalk charcoal grills.
In Spain, like much of Europe, tipping isn’t expected the way it is in the U.S. Still, there are some situations where you may want to give a little extra.
Restricted libraries. Hogwarts. Platform 9 ¾. Visit all the places that helped shape the story of the Boy Who Lived.
Locals take a casual attitude toward food in the Netherlands. Service is mellow if there at all, but Dutchies don’t mind. Unlike Americans, they linger over food at informal joints with high-quality food or grab street snacks like herring, fries smothered in sauce, or brodjes (sandwiches). Many Amsterdammers will claim they’ve never bought a kroquet at a FEBO, but you’ll find them in the wee hours at these coin-operated eateries.