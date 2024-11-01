JOURNEYS

The Perfect 5-Day Getaway to Curaçao

From the island’s blue seas to its distinctive blue liqueur, this Caribbean paradise offers restoration and relaxation.

Legend has it that Curaçao got its name from sailors who called it coração, the Portuguese word for cure. Beyond its beaches and scenic beauty, this rich history and culture is what makes it such a desirable destination. Centuries ago, the island was coveted for its strategic location as the trading hub of the Southern Caribbean, and swashbucklers across the globe flocked to Curaçao for its healthy supply of citrus fruit to prevent scurvy. Today, those fruits are just as abundant, including the laraha orange—the peel is used to make the eponymous blue liqueur invented in this idyllic gem of the Southern Caribbean.

Here, azure waters teeming with marine life lap white-sand beaches, a haven for snorkelers, scuba divers, and sunbathers. Pristine nature reserves are a playground for adventurers who want to hike, mountain climb, or try to spot endemic white-tailed deer and tropical birds. For historians and foodies, a rich tapestry of cultures, cuisines, and colors awaits. A stroll through the UNESCO-listed capital of Willemstad is like walking back in time to discover the island’s Dutch heritage via colorful buildings that pop against a bright blue sky. That’s a horizon that’s virtually perpetually sunny, thanks to Curaçao lying outside the Caribbean hurricane belt.

Colorful houses along the water at Handelskade Waterfront District in Curaçao

Trip Highlight

Handelskade Waterfront District

Curaçao’s Dutch colonial history comes to life vividly in this historic neighborhood with plenty of opportunities for picture-taking, strolling, and watching the Queen Emma Pontoon Bridge swing open for boats. (Image courtesy of the Curaçao Tourist Board.)
A wide view of the Dos Awa Infinity Pool with lounges and palm trees along the beach at Sandals Royal Curaçao.

The Dos Awa Infinity Pool at Sandals Royal Curaçao

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 1:All-Inclusive Water Sports and Dining at Sandals Royal Curaçao

Modern charms meet timeless sensibilities at Sandals Royal Curaçao, one of the island’s newest architectural marvels that pairs elegance with excitement and enrichment. The 351 rooms and suites, all-inclusive and adults-only, make for a truly restorative escape. Enveloped by a 3,000-acre protected reserve with lush mangroves, the property’s unspoiled stretch of Spanish Water Bay and the Caribbean Sea is a delight for those who want to enjoy unlimited water sports like snorkeling, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding, or PADI®-certified scuba diving, just outside their door.

Eight restaurants, 13 bars, and three food trucks suit anyone’s taste. Whether you want to start by adventuring, kicking back at the spa, or admiring the rugged mountains from the bi-level Dos Awa Infinity Pool—with its refreshing waters overlooking the sea—get settled with a laid-back lunch. Opt for quick grab-and-go options and picnic al fresco experiences at a trio of trucks. Try Asian fusion at Kishi, Spanish tapas at La Palma, or traditional Curaçaoan fare and burgers at Toteki.

In the evening, get your first sample of how Dutch culture infuses most experiences on the island when you feast at Vincent, named for one of the Netherlands’ most famous artists, Vincent van Gogh. Savor classic European fare like foie gras or duck a l’orange with local citrus before slipping outside for one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Caribbean, courtesy of the resort’s prime location on the island’s west side.
A view from rooftop height of the colorful, historic buildings lining a street in the capital of Willemstad, Curaçao.

Colorful, historic buildings in the capital of Willemstad

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 2:Ride a Scooter Around Willemstad

Immerse yourself in Curaçao’s singular culture, covering more ground on two wheels than on two feet in the capital of this autonomous country within the Royal Dutch Kingdom. Hop aboard a Green Wheels Scooter to explore Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where postcard-perfect pastel buildings pop against baby-blue skies. You’ll likely hear as much Dutch and English as Papamiento, a Portuguese-based language incorporating Spanish, Caribbean, Indian, and various African languages.

Grab your camera and hit up the historic Punda quarter, where vibrant murals rival the pinks, blues, and yellows of the historic Handelskade district along St. Anna Bay. Grab a souvenir here or a seat at one of the buzzy outdoor cafes and watch the Queen Emma Bridge swing open to let ships into the harbor. Nicknamed after a regal Dutch queen but nicknamed the “Swinging Old Lady,” the floating pedestrian bridge dates to 1888 and connects Punda with the Otrobanda district.

Historians won’t want to miss Mikvé Israel-Emanuel Synagogue, the oldest synagogue in continuous use in the Americas. Its sand floor is a nod to the earliest Jewish settlers in Curaçao, immigrants from Europe who had to muffle the sounds of their footsteps and prayers when meeting in secret during the Spanish Inquisition.

Cap the day with a nightcap at Bario Urban Street Food, a lively, laid-back concept that brings together food stands with American, Asian, and Caribbean flavors into one “yard,” so everyone can feast on what they want and can gather in a communal al fresco space to enjoy local tunes with their tastes.
A MINI Cooper with a Salndals resort logo on it in front of a colorful row of houses in Curaçao.

Complimentary MINI Coopers are included for day trips with select Sandals Royal Curaçao

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 3:Visit Shete Boka National Park and Cas Abao Beach

Rent a car today for an epic trip to Shete Boka National Park on the island’s North coast. Or Sandals guests in select room categories can take a convertible MINI Cooper out for a daylong complimentary spin.

Shete Boka begins at Boka Tabla, where magnificent waves crash into an underground cavern. Steps cut into the rocks lead directly into its mouth, and visitors can sit at the edge and watch the surf before walking along the limestone bluffs above for unforgettable views of Curacao’s rugged north coast.

Hikers will want to bring footwear today for a choice of two, hour-long trails. Along Boka Pistol Trail, marvel at the crash and spray of gigantic waves pounding the inlet. Or walk rolling lava hills to Boka Wandomi, where limestone bluffs create a natural bridge.

Refresh after your hike by hitting up Cas Abao Beach, a favorite of locals and visitors alike. Cliffs and tropical greenery surround its powdery sands, and the warm turquoise waters beckon snorkelers aiming to spot sea turtles, carnivals of fish, and spotted eagle rays.

Whether you prefer surf or turf, there’s something tonight for everyone at Butch’s Island Chop House. Enjoy the best of both worlds with signature dishes like panko-crusted scallops with braised brisket or filet mignon with broiled lobster tail in garlic-herb butter.
Snorkelers swimming over a shipwreck in Curaçao.

Snorkeling to see a shipwreck awaits on a private yacht charter in Curaçao.

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 4:Snorkel Off a Private Yacht in Klein Curaçao

In Dutch, “klein” means little, but today, you’re in for big adventures when you head to the small, uninhabited island of Klein Curaçao. Aboard one of Island Routes Caribbean Adventure’s private yacht charters (that Sandals can help arrange), you’ll enjoy breakfast, lunch, and an open bar before hitting up a sand bar or two for some of the best snorkeling in Curaçao. You’re likely to see sea turtles, trunkfish, pufferfish, and some of the Caribbean’s healthiest—and thus, more colorful—corals; many swimmers here have spotted dolphins. Don’t miss a photo op with a shipwreck from sailors who didn’t see the beacon from a now-abandoned pink lighthouse (which you’ll also explore).

A day on the seas means you’ll be hungry, and tonight, Gatsu Gatsu won’t disappoint. Translated roughly from Japanese, gatsu gatsu means “devouring food quickly.” Check out the Caribbean-influenced dynamite sushi roll with sliced scotch bonnet peppers, savor sizzling hot rocks dishes like mixed seafood or chicken, and conclude an epic day with a sweet ending of yuzu cheesecake with green tea crumble.
A small table with tapas and wine in front of the La Palma tapas food truck in Curaçao.

Sandals Royal Curaçao includes food options like onsite tapas at La Palma tapas and the Dine Out program to enjoy the island’s best restaurants.

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Day 5:Eat and Drink Your Way Through Curaçao

Food is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in local culture, and Sandals’ all-inclusive meal plan gets even better with Dine Out. Guests in select categories can enjoy French, Latin/Caribbean, Asian, and global flavors at locally owned restaurants as part of their package. Today, pack a beach bag before heading to brunch at Number Ten. The laid-back experience includes juicy burgers, traditional Dutch café fare like grilled tosti sandwiches, and lattes with art.

No trip to Curaçao is complete without sunbathing, and the 35 beaches here are second to none. Kleine Knip is popular since there’s no need to haul much gear—you can rent beach chairs and umbrellas when you arrive. Kayakers and snorkelers will want to head to Grote Knip, which also offers equipment rentals. And while the Bahamas might be the island most famous for its swimming pigs, Curaçao has its own cadre at Playa Porto Mari. Relax on white sands surrounded by stunning cliffs abutting gin-clear waters and visit the beach bar for sips of Curaçao’s distinctive liqueur.

Step out of the sun and back in time at the 19th-century, lemon-yellow mansion, Landhuis Chobolo, where distillery tours and tastes await. Perhaps you’ll pick up a bottle of spirits as a souvenir or stroll to grab a voluptuous and vibrant ChiChi doll, another singular Curaçao craft.

After an afternoon of delighting your tastebuds, delight your nose at Den Paradera Herb Garden. You’ll see the sour sour (aka Seville) oranges of Curaçao, used to make the blue liqueur at Landhuis Chobolo, and 300 plant species endemic to the “ABC Islands” (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao). Admire oleander blooms, smell aromatic black sage, and learn more about calabash, the green hanging gourds used to make rattles or containers when hollow.

Toast an unforgettable vacation at Strand tonight. Strand is the Dutch word for beach, and you’ll feast just feet from the sand. Savor local seafood with flaky mahi mahi tacos, garlic shrimp, or broiled snapper before raising a glass to a rewarding escape.
