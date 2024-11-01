The Perfect 5-Day Getaway to Curaçao

Legend has it that Curaçao got its name from sailors who called it coração, the Portuguese word for cure. Beyond its beaches and scenic beauty, this rich history and culture is what makes it such a desirable destination. Centuries ago, the island was coveted for its strategic location as the trading hub of the Southern Caribbean, and swashbucklers across the globe flocked to Curaçao for its healthy supply of citrus fruit to prevent scurvy. Today, those fruits are just as abundant, including the laraha orange—the peel is used to make the eponymous blue liqueur invented in this idyllic gem of the Southern Caribbean.

Here, azure waters teeming with marine life lap white-sand beaches, a haven for snorkelers, scuba divers, and sunbathers. Pristine nature reserves are a playground for adventurers who want to hike, mountain climb, or try to spot endemic white-tailed deer and tropical birds. For historians and foodies, a rich tapestry of cultures, cuisines, and colors awaits. A stroll through the UNESCO-listed capital of Willemstad is like walking back in time to discover the island’s Dutch heritage via colorful buildings that pop against a bright blue sky. That’s a horizon that’s virtually perpetually sunny, thanks to Curaçao lying outside the Caribbean hurricane belt.