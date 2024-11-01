The Perfect 5-Day Getaway to Curaçao

Legend has it that Curaçao got its name from sailors who called it coração, the Portuguese word for cure. Beyond its beaches and scenic beauty, this rich history and culture is what makes it such a desirable destination. Centuries ago, the island was coveted for its strategic location as the trading hub of the Southern Caribbean, and swashbucklers across the globe flocked to Curaçao for its healthy supply of citrus fruit to prevent scurvy. Today, those fruits are just as abundant, including the laraha orange—the peel is used to make the eponymous blue liqueur invented in this idyllic gem of the Southern Caribbean.
Here, azure waters teeming with marine life lap white-sand beaches, a haven for snorkelers, scuba divers, and sunbathers. Pristine nature reserves are a playground for adventurers who want to hike, mountain climb, or try to spot endemic white-tailed deer and tropical birds. For historians and foodies, a rich tapestry of cultures, cuisines, and colors awaits. A stroll through the UNESCO-listed capital of Willemstad is like walking back in time to discover the island’s Dutch heritage via colorful buildings that pop against a bright blue sky. That’s a horizon that’s virtually perpetually sunny, thanks to Curaçao lying outside the Caribbean hurricane belt.
Day 1:All-Inclusive Water Sports and Dining at Sandals Royal Curaçao
Eight restaurants, 13 bars, and three food trucks suit anyone’s taste. Whether you want to start by adventuring, kicking back at the spa, or admiring the rugged mountains from the bi-level Dos Awa Infinity Pool—with its refreshing waters overlooking the sea—get settled with a laid-back lunch. Opt for quick grab-and-go options and picnic al fresco experiences at a trio of trucks. Try Asian fusion at Kishi, Spanish tapas at La Palma, or traditional Curaçaoan fare and burgers at Toteki.
In the evening, get your first sample of how Dutch culture infuses most experiences on the island when you feast at Vincent, named for one of the Netherlands’ most famous artists, Vincent van Gogh. Savor classic European fare like foie gras or duck a l’orange with local citrus before slipping outside for one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Caribbean, courtesy of the resort’s prime location on the island’s west side.
Day 2:Ride a Scooter Around Willemstad
Grab your camera and hit up the historic Punda quarter, where vibrant murals rival the pinks, blues, and yellows of the historic Handelskade district along St. Anna Bay. Grab a souvenir here or a seat at one of the buzzy outdoor cafes and watch the Queen Emma Bridge swing open to let ships into the harbor. Nicknamed after a regal Dutch queen but nicknamed the “Swinging Old Lady,” the floating pedestrian bridge dates to 1888 and connects Punda with the Otrobanda district.
Historians won’t want to miss Mikvé Israel-Emanuel Synagogue, the oldest synagogue in continuous use in the Americas. Its sand floor is a nod to the earliest Jewish settlers in Curaçao, immigrants from Europe who had to muffle the sounds of their footsteps and prayers when meeting in secret during the Spanish Inquisition.
Cap the day with a nightcap at Bario Urban Street Food, a lively, laid-back concept that brings together food stands with American, Asian, and Caribbean flavors into one “yard,” so everyone can feast on what they want and can gather in a communal al fresco space to enjoy local tunes with their tastes.
Day 3:Visit Shete Boka National Park and Cas Abao Beach
Shete Boka begins at Boka Tabla, where magnificent waves crash into an underground cavern. Steps cut into the rocks lead directly into its mouth, and visitors can sit at the edge and watch the surf before walking along the limestone bluffs above for unforgettable views of Curacao’s rugged north coast.
Hikers will want to bring footwear today for a choice of two, hour-long trails. Along Boka Pistol Trail, marvel at the crash and spray of gigantic waves pounding the inlet. Or walk rolling lava hills to Boka Wandomi, where limestone bluffs create a natural bridge.
Refresh after your hike by hitting up Cas Abao Beach, a favorite of locals and visitors alike. Cliffs and tropical greenery surround its powdery sands, and the warm turquoise waters beckon snorkelers aiming to spot sea turtles, carnivals of fish, and spotted eagle rays.
Whether you prefer surf or turf, there’s something tonight for everyone at Butch’s Island Chop House. Enjoy the best of both worlds with signature dishes like panko-crusted scallops with braised brisket or filet mignon with broiled lobster tail in garlic-herb butter.
Day 4:Snorkel Off a Private Yacht in Klein Curaçao
A day on the seas means you’ll be hungry, and tonight, Gatsu Gatsu won’t disappoint. Translated roughly from Japanese, gatsu gatsu means “devouring food quickly.” Check out the Caribbean-influenced dynamite sushi roll with sliced scotch bonnet peppers, savor sizzling hot rocks dishes like mixed seafood or chicken, and conclude an epic day with a sweet ending of yuzu cheesecake with green tea crumble.
Day 5:Eat and Drink Your Way Through Curaçao
No trip to Curaçao is complete without sunbathing, and the 35 beaches here are second to none. Kleine Knip is popular since there’s no need to haul much gear—you can rent beach chairs and umbrellas when you arrive. Kayakers and snorkelers will want to head to Grote Knip, which also offers equipment rentals. And while the Bahamas might be the island most famous for its swimming pigs, Curaçao has its own cadre at Playa Porto Mari. Relax on white sands surrounded by stunning cliffs abutting gin-clear waters and visit the beach bar for sips of Curaçao’s distinctive liqueur.
Step out of the sun and back in time at the 19th-century, lemon-yellow mansion, Landhuis Chobolo, where distillery tours and tastes await. Perhaps you’ll pick up a bottle of spirits as a souvenir or stroll to grab a voluptuous and vibrant ChiChi doll, another singular Curaçao craft.
After an afternoon of delighting your tastebuds, delight your nose at Den Paradera Herb Garden. You’ll see the sour sour (aka Seville) oranges of Curaçao, used to make the blue liqueur at Landhuis Chobolo, and 300 plant species endemic to the “ABC Islands” (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao). Admire oleander blooms, smell aromatic black sage, and learn more about calabash, the green hanging gourds used to make rattles or containers when hollow.
Toast an unforgettable vacation at Strand tonight. Strand is the Dutch word for beach, and you’ll feast just feet from the sand. Savor local seafood with flaky mahi mahi tacos, garlic shrimp, or broiled snapper before raising a glass to a rewarding escape.