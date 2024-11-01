The Ultimate 5-Day Jamaica Escape

One of the Caribbean’s largest islands, Jamaica brims with warm culture, beautiful landscapes, beaches, fantastic food, and natural wonders. This itinerary includes highlights in Negril, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and beyond for an experience of varied architecture and adventures that makes for a stimulating trip with plenty of opportunities to relax, too.
Founded on the shores of Jamaica, Sandals Resorts’ Caribbean roots run deep, and the accommodations are the perfect place to kick back on a trip here. You’ll unwind with stays at Sandals Negril and Sandals Dunns River, two of Sandals’ seven resorts on the island.
As a Sandals guest, you can take advantage of the Sandals Exchange Program to enjoy amenities and activities at other Sandals resorts for free. That means you can have a seaside breakfast at The Mariner in Montego Bay and end the day with a Mediterranean meal on the Ocho Rios beach at Neptune’s.
With Sandals as your home base, you can immerse yourself in the beauty and culture of Jamaica, enjoy the delights and sights the island has to offer and return to the style and comfort of the property each day. From bioluminescent lagoons to meals cooked over outdoor grills while listening to reggae, this trip will have you saying “yeah mon” to Jamaica.
Itinerary / 5 Days
Day 1:Stay at Sandals Negril on Seven Mile Beach
Sandals’ properties are celebrated for their incredible locations, and the stunning Seven Mile Beach, with its stretch of warm, blue waters and soft sand, is no exception. Take a seaside stroll followed by a swim and sip something from one of the swim-up bars. Or go waterskiing, snorkeling, tubing, paddleboarding, or knee boarding. For more water fun, have an adventurous afternoon scuba diving to swim along with marine life and among coral reefs beneath clear and calm waters. On dry land, you can play the day away with complimentary tennis, shuffleboard, basketball, beach volleyball, pool, or squash at the resort.
End your first day at the iconic Rick’s Café. The lively restaurant and bar sit on a cliff in the West End, an ideal spot for sunset viewing. Mix with visitors and locals while dining on Jamaican peppered shrimp or jerk chicken, washed down with a cold Red Stripe, and rum cake for dessert. Come early to jump off the cliff or simply watch the daring dive into the sea below while reveling in the laid-back atmosphere and all-day live music.
Day 2:See Bioluminescence at the Luminous Lagoon and Raft the Martha Bray River
Sandals will aid you in planning an off-site excursion to go bamboo river rafting at Martha Brae River. You’ll enjoy a 90-minute ride on a 30-foot-long, hand-crafted raft steered by a captain who uses a long bamboo pole to navigate the river. Expect to hear stories about fauna and flora along the riverbank during your ride through this lush tropical landscape and to shop when you stop at a local craft shop.
For a more active adventure in the area, you could opt for an ATV tour or horseback riding with Chukka Caribbean Adventures through Jamaica’s countryside to take in the scenic landscape. Add a ziplining excursion with JamWest Motorsports and Adventure Park for more thrills.
Save enchantment for last by heading to Falmouth parish to see the bioluminescent waters of the Luminous Lagoon. Sandals can help you arrange the Luminous Lagoon Experience with Island Routes Caribbean Adventure to watch Jamaica’s glistening lagoon waters emit a bluish-green hue. The all-natural light show is one of the few places this phenomenon occurs.
You can have a relaxing candlelight dinner at Sandals Royal Caribbean, Sandals’ other property in Montego Bay, before heading back to Negril.
Day 3:Dunn’s River Falls
Rooms here vary, with balconies overlooking the ocean surrounded by native flora. Imagine the tranquility of soaking bathtubs in some rooms or penthouse villas with a private pool and butler service. Sandals Dunn’s River Resort features Jamaican culinary authenticity at Dunn’s Rum Club.
Resort staff can help you book a trip to the majestic Dunn’s River Falls—an excursion that sets this Sandals resort apart. The falls are open daily and take you up close to one of Jamaica’s most grand natural treasures. Water shoes are required and available for purchase or rental on-site. Swimsuits are also recommended as you join hands with your travel partner or make a human chain with new friends to climb the 600-foot waterfall. Plan to spend most of the day here, grabbing lunch from the local food vendors and browsing the independent shops for souvenirs.
Enjoy a soul food dinner of dishes including free-range fried chicken with creamy red beans and rice and reef shrimp and grits at The Southern Table a Sandals Ochi, the other Sandals property in Ocho Rios.
Day 4:Hike the Blue Mountains. Taste its coffee
Head out to Blue Hole on an excursion that Sandals can help you set up. Tucked away in the southeast section of Ochi, the nearly hidden hole has turquoise blue water and small yet strong waterfalls that cascade over you like a warm shower with just enough pressure. Its off-the-beaten-track location makes it less crowded and more accessible for cliff diving and rope swinging into the Caribbean Sea.
Next, you’ll venture to the island’s eastern end to the Blue Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage site due to the incredible biodiversity, and tour Jamaica’s world-renowned coffee region. Wear comfortable shoes to walk through plantations and hear the history behind the high-quality coffee bean, from cultivation to processing and roasting, before finally tasting. Sample your freshly brewed java while taking in the bird’s-eye view of the mountains, and pick up some Blue Mountain beans to bring home.
For an even more active experience in the Blue Mountains, hike to the highest point in Jamaica at approximately 7,402 feet. Surround yourself in a verdant forest filled with indigenous wildlife while you make the seven-mile climb. Plan your trip between December and April for the best trail conditions.
Close out your day at L’Amande for French cooking featuring farm-fresh Jamaican ingredients, such as pan-seared sole with lemon beurre blanc and fried capers and escargot with garlic bread.
Day 5:Appleton Taste Tour
Go on a guided tour to learn the process of making Appleton Estate Rum. You’ll hear how sugarcane is blended and the aged oak barrels are lightly charred as the rum develops under the Jamaican sun. The barrels’ robust flavor gives Appleton’s rum its signature blend of vanilla, spice, and tropical fruit. Taste a sample before buying limited-edition Appleton Estate Rum to take on your flight home.
To extend your trip in the Whitehouse parish, stay at Sandals South Coast, with its over-the-water bungalows (arranged in the shape of a heart) and Rondovals, secluded suites along a river pool that include butlers. You’ll enjoy more of a true-to-Jamaica experience here, too, with meals like an authentic West Indian breakfast of steamed cabbage, callaloo, ackee, saltfish, fried breadfruit, and freshly pressed juice at Eleanor’s.