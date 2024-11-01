The Ultimate 5-Day Jamaica Escape

One of the Caribbean’s largest islands, Jamaica brims with warm culture, beautiful landscapes, beaches, fantastic food, and natural wonders. This itinerary includes highlights in Negril, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and beyond for an experience of varied architecture and adventures that makes for a stimulating trip with plenty of opportunities to relax, too.

Founded on the shores of Jamaica, Sandals Resorts’ Caribbean roots run deep, and the accommodations are the perfect place to kick back on a trip here. You’ll unwind with stays at Sandals Negril and Sandals Dunns River, two of Sandals’ seven resorts on the island.

As a Sandals guest, you can take advantage of the Sandals Exchange Program to enjoy amenities and activities at other Sandals resorts for free. That means you can have a seaside breakfast at The Mariner in Montego Bay and end the day with a Mediterranean meal on the Ocho Rios beach at Neptune’s.

With Sandals as your home base, you can immerse yourself in the beauty and culture of Jamaica, enjoy the delights and sights the island has to offer and return to the style and comfort of the property each day. From bioluminescent lagoons to meals cooked over outdoor grills while listening to reggae, this trip will have you saying “yeah mon” to Jamaica.