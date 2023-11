The Adventurer’s Guide to Oʻahu’s North Shore

Start the day with oceanside yoga to limber up the body for a day paddling out to catch the waves. Fuel up for the day ahead with a nutritious breakfast of farm-fresh Hawaiian fruits, overnight oats, healthy green juice, and Kona coffee from the breakfast buffet at Alaia.Whether you’ve never got up on a board or want to brush up on your skills, you’ll be in excellent hands with the pros at the Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience . The North Shore native opened his first-ever namesake school right here on the premises at Turtle Bay Resort. For experienced surfers staying in an Ocean Bungalow, the school now offers complimentary one-on-one consultations to pick up a few pointers from the North Shore instructors. Just getting your feet wet with the sport? Also, for Ocean Bungalow guests, beginners can take advantage of a complimentary one-hour soft board rental daily.Afterward, hit the newly renovated Nalu Spa for a restorative 60-minute Ho‘omalo Massage, during which your therapist will use stretching movements to help circulation, broaden muscles, and improve flexibility and energy flow. (Wear loose clothing for this oil-free massage.) Experience the treatment indoors or in one of the spa’s outdoor treatment rooms, including its new oceanside cabanas.