The Adventurer’s Guide to Oʻahu’s North Shore

Visit The Stables on property to experience the oceanfront trails filled with the vibrant green landscape, all on horseback. Guided rides along twelve miles of Turtle Bay Resort’s seaside pathways coast will take you through Ironwood trees, and past swaying palms and the crashing surf. Along the way, you’ll spot Turtle Bay Resort’s famous Banyan tree, which you may recognize from the TV show Lost or Pirates of the Caribbean. Book a private or group ride, available at various points throughout the day, or head towards the sunset for a truly memorable escape.