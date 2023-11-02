The Adventurer’s Guide to Oʻahu’s North Shore

Land, air, and sea excursions are at the ready at Turtle Bay Resort on the stunning North Shore of Oʻahu, giving guests an action-packed adventure of a lifetime. Surf with world champions on world-class waves, snorkel through marvelous marine life, bike over trails through lush vegetation, and horseback ride along magnificent beaches. No matter what your skill level or penchant for activities, a stay at Turtle Bay Resort will satisfy your lust for adventure and leave you revived and relaxed as well. This five-day itinerary includes plenty of time for thrilling excursions and deep relaxation along the way.
Day 1:Dive right in
Welcome to paradise. On the picturesque North Shore of Oʻahu, Turtle Bay Resort sits on nearly 1,300 pristine oceanfront acres. A great way to explore this incredible property and nearby locations is with complimentary mountain bike rental for two Ocean Bungalow guests. Spend the day discovering the verdant grounds and seven unbeatable beaches. Take an invigorating ocean swim or cover more water in a kayak. If you want a more chill day to ease into your time here, relax at the terraced pool deck and soak up some sun from the Resort, Adult, and Keiki pools. For more privacy, Ocean Bungalows guests can find tranquility at the exclusive, adult-only Ocean Bungalows pool.
Wind down with some sunset yoga and stretch out after your flight here. Before retiring for the night, head to Alaia for nourishing, farm-fresh fare. The menu features modern takes on Hawaiian comfort food, prepared with produce and herbs grown right on the property’s Kuilima Farms.
Day 2:Surf the North Shore
Start the day with oceanside yoga to limber up the body for a day paddling out to catch the waves. Fuel up for the day ahead with a nutritious breakfast of farm-fresh Hawaiian fruits, overnight oats, healthy green juice, and Kona coffee from the breakfast buffet at Alaia.
Whether you’ve never got up on a board or want to brush up on your skills, you’ll be in excellent hands with the pros at the Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience. The North Shore native opened his first-ever namesake school right here on the premises at Turtle Bay Resort. For experienced surfers staying in an Ocean Bungalow, the school now offers complimentary one-on-one consultations to pick up a few pointers from the North Shore instructors. Just getting your feet wet with the sport? Also, for Ocean Bungalow guests, beginners can take advantage of a complimentary one-hour soft board rental daily.
Afterward, hit the newly renovated Nalu Spa for a restorative 60-minute Ho‘omalo Massage, during which your therapist will use stretching movements to help circulation, broaden muscles, and improve flexibility and energy flow. (Wear loose clothing for this oil-free massage.) Experience the treatment indoors or in one of the spa’s outdoor treatment rooms, including its new oceanside cabanas.
Day 3:Tour the Hawaiian islands by helicopter
Today, you’re in for a trip of a lifetime, an unforgettable aerial tour by helicopter, which takes the term “island-hopping” to new heights. Soar aboard Paradise Helicopters, taking flight from the helipad located at Turtle Bay Resort, and explore the picturesque coastlines of six Hawaiian Islands. Think it couldn’t get any better? Add to that a private picnic overlooking dramatic sea cliffs for an experience you won’t find anywhere else.
In the evening, back at the Resort, toast your day with craft cocktails made with herbs and fruits grown on Kuilima Farm, and Local Poke Nachos made with Hawaiian Ahi at the lively Off The Lip open-air lobby bar, as you marvel at the spectacular ocean views.
Day 4:Go horseback riding along the ocean
Visit The Stables on property to experience the oceanfront trails filled with the vibrant green landscape, all on horseback. Guided rides along twelve miles of Turtle Bay Resort’s seaside pathways coast will take you through Ironwood trees, and past swaying palms and the crashing surf. Along the way, you’ll spot Turtle Bay Resort’s famous Banyan tree, which you may recognize from the TV show Lost or Pirates of the Caribbean. Book a private or group ride, available at various points throughout the day, or head towards the sunset for a truly memorable escape.
Day 5:Snorkel Kawela Bay
After a cup of Hawaiian Kona coffee and a granola parfait at the Ocean Club Lounge (If you’re staying in an Ocean Club guest room) or some cocoa protein bites or chia pudding from the fast and friendly Ho’olana café, start your morning by kayaking across the calm, protected waters of Kawela Bay with Shaka Kaya Turtle Tours. Take in the serene beauty of this enchanting place while exploring the deep blue waters teeming with tropical fish and green sea turtles. Put on your fins and snorkel to explore one of the nearby landmarks on the North Shore, Shark’s Cove.
In the afternoon, get in some rest and relaxation as you lounge by any of the property’s magnificent pools—find a lively family-friendly time at the Main Resort Pool, make a splash on the water slides at the Keiki Pool, or relax by the infinity-style Adult Pool. In the evening, explore the amazing underwater world surrounding the resort with a nighttime snorkeling experience, the perfect way to cap off an action-packed five-day stay in the Hawaiian island paradise that is Turtle Bay Resort.
