The Perfect Wellness Getaway in O‘ahu, Hawai‘i

On the picturesque North Shore of O‘ahu you’ll find the island paradise of Turtle Bay Resort set on 1,300 acres of lush land, with every single one of its 408 rooms and suites and 42 Ocean Bungalows boasting spectacular ocean views. Who could ask for a better location to truly relax and revive? Turn a stay here into your own bespoke wellness vacation, with activities, treatments, and healthy dining options to nourish your mind, body, and soul.
Day 1:Ease into O‘ahu paradise
Take time for yourself on your first day in this enchanting land on premises. Bask in the glory of the unspoiled nature surrounding you, whether you opt for an afternoon lounging by one of four pools, a beach walk, or refreshing dip in the ocean along any of the property’s seven sandy beaches. If you opt for a pool day, the infinity-style Adult Pool has a hot tub to soak in and in-water loungers to float on all afternoon. For added privacy and alone time to fully disconnect, care for yourself with the stylish comfort of a poolside cabana.
As the day winds down, consider a gentle oceanside yoga session to stretch out and keep the body limber at sunset after your journey here. Afterward, savor the shareable menu at the Off The Lip cocktail bar, which serves up dishes such as local poke nachos and Manila clam steamers. Ask for a mocktail or unwind with a craft cocktail, many of which come infused with herbs and fruits grown right on the property’s Kuilima Farm.
Day 2:Workout among the incredible Hawaiian scenery
There’s perhaps no better way to start the day than with a sunrise beach walk, as that glorious golden orb comes up over Hawai‘i’s famed blue waters. Join a morning waterfront yoga class to center yourself. Grab a healthy breakfast to-go at at Ho’olana—the egg white English muffin and açai bowl ill help you power through a workout in the Fitness Center.
There, you’ll find the latest cardiovascular equipment, strength-training machines, and space to stretch out. Best of all, floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over the deep blue ocean will keep you inspired as you work out. Need some extra motivation? Try a group fitness class, such as Pilates Reformer, Tahitian Fitness, or Cardio HIIT. Later in the day, consider hitting the links at Turtle Bay’s signature Arnold Palmer golf course, or exploring the trails through the verdant forests or on the beach, either on foot, bike, or horseback.
Day 3:Visit (and dine on ingredients from) the farm
“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food,” goes the saying from Hippocrates, and you can truly do that at Turtle Bay Resort. Today, join a Farm Tour, complimentary to Ocean Bungalow guests, at the 469-acre, on-property Kuilima Farm to learn where the fresh ingredients from Alaia, Turtle Bay Resort’s signature restaurant, grow on property, and where Nalu Spa’s herbs and tea come from.
After a day spent touring the farm, head to dinner at Alaia, where you’ll taste Kuilima Farm produce in imaginative and deeply flavorful offerings from seasonal menus. Offering a modern take on traditional Hawaiian comfort food and Asian-inspired cuisine, Alaia boasts vegetarian dishes such as Kuilima Salanova salad that’s bursting with farm-fresh veggies like Japanese cucumber and watermelon radish, and Kuilima Farm spice-roasted heirloom carrots as an entrée. Whatever you choose, eating healthy here is a delicious wonder for the palate. If you’re staying in an Ocean Bungalow, you can request priority dining reservations with your dedicated Bungalow concierge host.
Day 4:Play tennis or pickleball and ride horses
Head back to Alaia for the knockout breakfast buffet, where healthy and filling options packed with powerhouse ingredients await. Enjoy offerings such as Kuilima Farms fresh seasonal fruits, and coconut chia pudding.
Work up a sweat with a round of tennis or get in on the pickleball craze that’s sweeping the nation with complimentary access to the pickleball and tennis courts as Ocean Bungalows guests, all while taking in the greenery of your surroundings. In the evening, go for some equine therapy with a relaxing sunset horseback ride along the beautiful shoreline. Heading out from The Stables at Turtle Bay, 12 miles of beautiful paths and beaches on the North Shore await to gallop over, as you take in the sounds of birds, ocean breezes through Ironwood trees, and the roar of the nearby crashing waves.
Day 5:Surf or walk to experience the ocean’s restorative effects
Harness the healing powers of time spent in and by the water. The high magnesium levels in saltwater offers many benefits. It can help regulate muscles and nerve functionality and moderate blood sugar levels. The negatively charged ions of sea air are said to have a healing effect on the airways and lungs. Even just listening to the sound of the waves provides ambient therapy, helping to lower stress and anxiety.
Seven beaches on property to explore include Hidden Beach, a wonderful place for solitude and a meditative beach walk. Kuilima Cove, steps from the main resort, boasts calm waters, sandy bottoms and colorful coral, making it an ideal spot for snorkeling or swimming. Or take a 15- to 25-minute walk over to the famed Kawela Bay, where movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Hunger Games: Catching Fire were filmed, to surf, paddle board or kayak in its calm, protected waters among green sea turtles.
Looking to learn to surf or perfect your form? You’re in luck. World champ surfer Jamie O’Brien has his surf school right at Turtle Bay Resort. For a more laid-back day, simply immerse yourself in the soothing waters of the property’s Tide Pools, a 5-10 minute walk from the resort. Fuel up with breakfast or a to-go lunch from Ho’olana—enjoy local fresh fruit from Kuilima Farm and Cocoa Protein Bites for breakfast; and try an Ahi Shoyu, Spicy Salmon, or Tofu poke bowl, or a Super Foods salad loaded with quinoa, dried fruits, goat cheese and macadamia nuts for lunch.
Day 6:Enjoy a spa day
Make today a day of relaxation and detoxification. Start the day with a healthy libation from Alaia’s breakfast buffet, such as the green juice or ginger- and turmeric-infused detox elixir. Treat yourself right with an afternoon of restoration at Nalu Spa, an oceanfront oasis where every treatment is rooted in the Hawaiian spirit of Aloha ’Aina, a love of and nurturing care for the land. This is achieved by using pure, sustainable, and natural ingredients from the surrounding land. Try a Coconut Pohaku (warm stone) Massage, which uses raw materials found in Hawaiian culture. Enjoy it outdoors in the new Nalu Spa oceanside cabanas and let the sound of the crashing waves of the North Shore take you even further into a deep, restful state.
Day 7:Take time to simply unwind
As an Ocean Bungalow guest, relax and sip on a cold beverage at the Ocean Bungalows’ Adult-Only Pool or take advantage of priority seating at the new Beach Club at Kuilima Cove. For lunch, belly up to the Sunset pool bar by the main pool and nosh on chef-prepared dishes made with local ingredients, such as shrimp ceviche and the Kuilima Harvest bowl composed of fresh veggies including beets, heart of palm, and kabocha, or try the local catch tacos enveloped in locally made heirloom tortillas. Perhaps one of Turtle Bay Resort’s famous Mai Tais or a mocktail is in order to toast your full week of wellness and relaxation in this unparalleled island paradise.