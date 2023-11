The Perfect Wellness Getaway in O‘ahu, Hawai‘i

Harness the healing powers of time spent in and by the water. The high magnesium levels in saltwater offers many benefits. It can help regulate muscles and nerve functionality and moderate blood sugar levels. The negatively charged ions of sea air are said to have a healing effect on the airways and lungs. Even just listening to the sound of the waves provides ambient therapy, helping to lower stress and anxiety.Seven beaches on property to explore include Hidden Beach, a wonderful place for solitude and a meditative beach walk. Kuilima Cove, steps from the main resort, boasts calm waters, sandy bottoms and colorful coral, making it an ideal spot for snorkeling or swimming. Or take a 15- to 25-minute walk over to the famed Kawela Bay, where movies such asandwere filmed, to surf, paddle board or kayak in its calm, protected waters among green sea turtles.Looking to learn to surf or perfect your form? You’re in luck. World champ surfer Jamie O’Brien has his surf school right at Turtle Bay Resort. For a more laid-back day, simply immerse yourself in the soothing waters of the property’s Tide Pools, a 5-10 minute walk from the resort. Fuel up with breakfast or a to-go lunch from Ho’olana —enjoy local fresh fruit from Kuilima Farm and Cocoa Protein Bites for breakfast; and try an Ahi Shoyu, Spicy Salmon, or Tofu poke bowl, or a Super Foods salad loaded with quinoa, dried fruits, goat cheese and macadamia nuts for lunch.