The Perfect Wellness Getaway in O‘ahu, Hawai‘i

Make today a day of relaxation and detoxification. Start the day with a healthy libation from Alaia’s breakfast buffet, such as the green juice or ginger- and turmeric-infused detox elixir. Treat yourself right with an afternoon of restoration at Nalu Spa, an oceanfront oasis where every treatment is rooted in the Hawaiian spirit of Aloha ’Aina, a love of and nurturing care for the land. This is achieved by using pure, sustainable, and natural ingredients from the surrounding land. Try a Coconut Pohaku (warm stone) Massage, which uses raw materials found in Hawaiian culture. Enjoy it outdoors in the new Nalu Spa oceanside cabanas and let the sound of the crashing waves of the North Shore take you even further into a deep, restful state.