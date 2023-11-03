10 Ways to Learn More About Hawaiian Culture in Oʻahu

Hawaiʻi isn’t just about surf and sun—though you’ll certainly enjoy those here too. Go far beyond a typical beach holiday at Turtle Bay Resort on the North Shore of Oʻahu, where you’ll fully immerse in the traditions and culture of Hawaiʻi on a vacation filled with curated events and outings on premises and off. Learn about the little-known world of Hawaiian ranching and cowboys, try your hand at Polynesian arts and crafts, get your hands in the soil of Turtle Bay Resort’s sustainable on-premises farm, and feast on local specialties crafted with vegetables and herbs from it and fresh, local seafood. And, of course, get in some legendary waves while you’re here, guided by top surf pros.