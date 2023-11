10 Ways to Learn More About Hawaiian Culture in Oʻahu

Polynesians have shared and preserved stories for centuries through the arts. Take a hands-on approach to the local culture and learn how to carve your own life story into a keepsake you’ll treasure forever with a Polynesian woodcarving lesson . You’ll learn about different designs and carving techniques to create your own story in wood. You can also take a class to show you how to weave your own(coconut hat).In the afternoon, get out and explore the North Shore with the resort’s on-demand Teslas. Visit historic Haleiwa, a town with iconic Hawaiian dishes, art galleries, and eclectic boutiques. Explore the botanical gardens and lush waterfall of Waimea Valley, a sacred historical site from which you can dive into the history and traditions of early Hawaiians. And finally, on your way back to the resort learn about the different Polynesian islands and cultures at the Polynesian Culture Center, located just minutes from Turtle Bay Resort.