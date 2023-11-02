JOURNEYS

A 7 Day Romantic Travel Itinerary in Oʻahu, Hawai’i

Celebrate your love at Turtle Bay Resort with horseback rides, farm-to-fork dining, spa treatments, and more.

Relish time spent together in this island paradise.

Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort

Whether you’re in search of the perfect honeymoon setting, celebrating a milestone anniversary, or just looking for ways to rekindle the spark, you can toast your love in style at Turtle Bay Resort. Here on the North Shore of O‘ahu, at the 1,300-acre property that’s bordered by seven different ocean beaches, you’ll enjoy a sweeping ocean view from any room you choose, including the resort’s exclusive neighborhood, The Ocean Bungalows.

Take time to relax poolside at the Ocean Bungalows’ quiet adult-only pool, enjoy spa treatments together at Nalu Spa on the premises, and feast on seasonal menus at the top-rated Alaia restaurant, with dishes crafted using farm-fresh vegetables and herbs grown right on property, at Kuilima Farm. There are so many options—create your own romantic, bonding experience from sunrise to sunset.

Itinerary

Horseback Riding .jpg

Trip Highlight

A dreamy horseback ride

Ride off into the sunset. What could be more romantic than a horseback ride as the majestic sun sets along the Pacific Ocean? Take off is right from Turtle Bay Resort’s The Stables.
Trip Designer

Turtle Bay Resort

Set on five miles of stunning Pacific coastline, Turtle Bay Resort is deeply rooted in the land, history, and layered richness of O‘ahu. Here, you’ll find an authentic connection to a place of uncommon natural splendor.
Bike riding through nature is one of many activities offered at Turtle Bay.

Bike riding through nature is one of many activities offered at Turtle Bay.

Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort

Day 1:Welcome to Hawaiian paradise

Spend time together as you get acquainted with the property on your first day by pedaling around on Bungalow Beach Cruiser Bikes, complimentary to Ocean Bungalow guests. There are over 12 miles of trails to explore, taking you through lush forest paths and magnificent ocean beaches. Grab a bottle of bubbly at the resort’s bar Off the Lip and watch the spectacular Hawaiian sun set over the crashing Pacific waves to toast a perfect first day.
Aerial of Kuilima Cove.jpg

Lounge by the beautiful waters of Kuilima Cove.

Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort

Day 2:Picnic on an Oʻahu beach

Sneak away to a quiet beach today for an intimate beach picnic, well-curated by Turtle Bay Resort’s local experts at The Guide Post. Whether you opt for a casual lunch or an intimate dinner for two, beautiful décor and stunning views will greet you. Or for a “wow” from above, consider an island-hopping helicopter tour with takeoff straight from the helipad at Turtle Bay Resort, complete with a romantic picnic on mountainous cliffs overlooking dramatic vistas of the ocean.
Paniolo, A Hawaiian Cowboy Lūʻau.jpg

Take in a beautiful sunset for ultra-romantic time together.

Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort

Day 3:An enchanting sunset sail in Haleiwa Harbor

Wake up and do some oceanfront yoga side by side. Then, after a day of relaxation at Turtle Bay Resort’s pools or beaches, head out to Haleiwa Harbor for another unforgettable ocean adventure. Drift off on a three-hour sunset sail where you’ll marvel at the magnificent colors of the setting sun over the North Shore. Keep your eyes on the water too, especially during the winter season: you may see humpback whales.
Horseback Riding .jpg

Bond together as you take in the lush vegetation and ocean views by horseback.

Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort

Day 4:A romantic outing on horseback

Have a ball together today on the golf course (the resort is home to the Arnold Palmer Course, a championship course voted as O’ahu’s #1 Public Golf Course) or on the tennis or pickleball courts, complimentary for Ocean Bungalows guests. Then, after some downtime back at your room or a beach or pool hang—the Sunset pool bar is a great option for a casual lunch of local catch tacos and a Kuilima Harvest salad bowl—prepare to ride off into the sunset with a private, guided horseback ride. You’ll traverse scenic trails and beachfront pathways from Turtle Bay Resort’s The Stables as you hear the sounds of abundant wildlife and the ebb and flow of the nearby surf.
Alaia - Assorted Plates -1_small.jpg

Table for two at Alaia.

Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort

Day 5:Dining on delectable, farm-fresh ingredients

Catch a wave together at the Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience—the premiere North Shore surf school run by the local surfing legend—or just catch some rays at any one of the seven pristine beaches today. In the evening, enjoy a quiet dinner for two at Alaia, Turtle Bay Resort’s signature restaurant, with priority dining reservations for Ocean Bungalows guests. You’ll dig into fresh, seasonal dishes, such as the catch of the day or lobster curry, crafted with an emphasis on locally sourced produce and herbs from the on-site 468-acre Kuilima Farm. Be sure to take a farm tour while you’re here this week and see for yourself where the incredible flavors on your plate come from.
Off the Lip Bar.jpg

Enjoy craft cocktails at Off The Lip lobby bar.

Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort

Day 6:Poolside relaxation, followed by a magical evening of stargazing.

There are several pools at Turtle Bay Resort for luxuriating in the sun, the most serene and romantic one being the exclusive adult-only pool at the Ocean Bungalows. Or take things up a notch by booking your own personal cabana at the resort’s main pool deck for even more privacy today.

After the sun goes down, join the expert astronomer to discover the beauty of the night sky and the ancient art of traditional Hawaiian navigation. Then continue the evening with handcrafted cocktails with fresh herbs and fruits from Kuilima Farm, and live music at Off the Lip in the lobby.
Nalu Spa Massage Treatment Outdoor Hale .jpg

A treatment like this at Nalu Spa also includes an outdoor lounging area.

Courtesy of Turtle Bay Resort

Day 7:Rejuvenate together at the spa

Enjoy a spa day before heading home. After digging into the farm-fresh seasonal fruits and assorted healthy options at the breakfast buffet at Alaia, get a deeply relaxing couple’s massage at Nalu Spa, an oceanfront oasis with indoor and outdoor cabana treatment areas. You’ll hear the meditative sounds of crashing waves as your cares melt away on the table, an experience—much like the rest of your stay—that you’ll both cherish forever.
