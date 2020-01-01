Adventure Through Jordan’s Unforgettable Sights and Lesser-Known Wonders

Day 2

Ajloun Nature Reserve

Most travelers to Jordan head south from Amman, to Petra, Wadi Rum, and the Dead Sea. You’ll visit these iconic sites, too, but today you’ll head north, to a less-visited corner of Jordan, the Ajloun Nature Reserve. If you think Jordan is entirely arid deserts, the reserve will come as a surprise, with more than five square miles of lush, dense stands of oak, pine, carob, and other trees. This part of Jordan has been the site of human settlements for millennia and is home to a number of unusual animal species, including striped hyenas, crested porcupines, and stone martens.



While you most likely won’t see any stone martens (the elusive animals are nocturnal), you can see one of the roe deer that are here as part of a breeding program. After the animal became extinct locally, a number of them were imported from Turkey and are being reintroduced to this part of Jordan. Depending on the time of year you visit, you can also see black irises, Jordan’s national flower (which typically blooms in late spring/early summer).



After a half day of hiking the trails, you’ll spend the night at one of the cabins overlooking the reserve (or a similar hotel option).