Adventure Through Jordan’s Unforgettable Sights and Lesser-Known Wonders

Day 5

Petra and Little Petra

The G Adventures itinerary includes two days to explore Petra , providing time to see sites that are off the beaten path. You’ll start today at Siq al-Barid, also known as Little Petra. This site sits five miles east of Petra, but it’s a similar complex of temples and tombs carved into the sides of rose-red sandstone cliffs. Though little is known about the Nabatean people, archaeologists think Siq al-Barid may have been a suburb of sorts of the larger settlement at Petra—the buildings here (which include some remarkable wall paintings) also date from the first century C.E. Perhaps the most appealing aspect of Little Petra, however, is simply the opportunity to wander through Nabatean ruins with fewer people than are typically found at the more famous ruins of Petra.Afterwards you’ll hike to Petra itself, enjoying a breathtaking view of the so-called Monastery on your route there. This building is similar in design to the famous Treasury, though much larger and older—it was probably carved into the cliffs in the third century B.C.E. Although it’s called the Monastery, the name was inspired by the many crosses carved into its interior during the later Byzantine period. It was originally constructed as a tomb.After an orientation and overview of Petra led by your CEO, who will provide some historical context of the sites, you’ll be free to wander on your own. You’ll have plenty of time to see the famous Treasury and the theater, as well as the many elaborate tombs.At the end of your day, you may want to sign up for the optional Turkish bath experience, where you’ll scrub off any desert dust and emerge ready for a good night’s sleep at the Seven Wonders Hotel (or a similar accommodations option).