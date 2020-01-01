Adventure Through Jordan’s Unforgettable Sights and Lesser-Known Wonders

Your first stop today will be one of Jordan’s wadis, valleys that are generally dry except following occasional rainfalls. Wadi Mujib has been called the Grand Canyon of Jordan, formed by a stream which historians believe is the Arnon, mentioned in the Old Testament books of Deuteronomy and Judges. The wadi’s canyon walls rise dramatically to heights of more than 3,300 feet above the stream, which makes its way through the valley to the northern end of the Dead Sea. The marshlands and small lakes formed by the stream have made the wadi a crucially important area in terms of biodiversity. Various finches, sparrows, owls, vultures, and other bird species either live in the wadi year-round or use it as a stop on their annual migrations. At the same time, more isolated parts of the wadi are homes to wolves, goats, wild cats, and other rare mammal species.
Depending on the time of year you visit Wadi Mujib, you can either walk the Ibex Trail or the Wadi Mujib Canyon Trail. Both routes take around four hours and include spectacular scenery along their routes.
After your hike, you’ll continue on to the Dead Sea
, where you can float atop its water, famous for its high salinity and therapeutic properties. If you’d like to return from your trip to Jordan with an especially healthy glow, try the optional activity of a mud bath. G Adventures can also arrange a visit to the site on the Jordan River where John the Baptist is said to have baptized Jesus Christ.
At the end of the day you’ll arrive—likely exhausted, but in a good way—to the Dead Sea Spa Hotel
.