From Machu Picchu to the Galápagos Islands—The Ultimate Travel Itinerary for Adventurers

Machu Picchu—the “Lost City of the Incas”—and all its ancient mysteries are one of many highlights for travelers on this South American trip of a lifetime. Before a special overnight stay in Machu Picchu, you’ll explore Peruvian culture in Lima and fly high into the Andes Mountains to Cusco to immerse yourself in ancient Inca history. In Guayaquil, Ecuador, hop aboard an intimate small ship to sail to the Galápagos Islands, where awe-inspiring hiking, snorkeling, flora, fauna, and beautiful lagoon vistas await.