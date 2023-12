From Machu Picchu to the Galápagos Islands—The Ultimate Travel Itinerary for Adventurers

A breeze of a morning flight to mountainous Cusco —located at 11,000 feet in the Peruvian Andes—takes you to the city’s nearby Sacred Valley of the ancient Inca Empire. Soak up the landscapes, from farmlands to picturesque villages and ancient ruins among the dreamy haze of cloud forests at the top of the towering Andes mountaintops. You’ll lunch at Casa Orihuela while taking in a performance of traditional folk dancing and horsemanship featuring Peruvian Paso horses, protected animals known for their smooth ride and musical, four-beat gait.Checking into your hotel, the Tambo del Inka , will be the first step in ensuring an enriching experience. With dramatic views of the Andes and the Vilcanota River from your private balcony, it truly feels on top of the world. You’ll have plenty to chat about over dinner at the hotel, which follows a private performance of traditional Andean music and dance.And then…Machu Picchu awaits. The highlight of your trip to the mountains will be an overnight stay in the Sanctuary Lodge , the only hotel in Machu Picchu. This allows two amazing days of touring the ancient Incan citadel and diving deep into its secrets.On your way there, you’ll visit the archaeological site of Ollantaytambo and its ruins of an Incan fortress before taking a scenic train ride to Aguas Calientes. All other local hotels are located here, but you’ll continue the mountainous ride to your hotel, located at the gates of one of the world’s most famous sites, Machu Picchu. That day’s tour of the “Old Mountain” will teach you its legends and mysteries. Afterward, wander on your own through the mystical complex of stone terraces, high walls, and astronomically aligned structures.You can follow your special night in the celebrated Sanctuary Lodge with a second Machu Picchu tour to see its early-morning splendor or choose to sleep in and enjoy a leisurely breakfast. Then head back to Ollantaytambo by train for a tour of Sacsayhuaman , a mountaintop Incan fortress, and a visit to a camelid breeding center to meet traditional weavers from 12 communities of southern Peru and see how they make textiles from camelid hair.Continue to your hotel in Cusco, once the capital of the Inca Empire, for dinner at your leisure. The Monestario hotel, inside a lovingly restored 16th-century monastery, is within walking distance of the city’s main square where you’ll find its iconic cathedral.Your last day in the Andes boasts two options. One, a Cusco tour, includes a trip to the San Pedro Market , a typicaloffering everything from fresh local produce to hand-woven sweaters, and a drive down to three ancient churches along the “Andean Baroque Route.” The other choice is a highlands adventure, which stops at Chinchero, an authentic Andean village with a colonial church with a bartering arts program, before reaching the salt fields where saline deposits reflect the sun’s rays to create an otherworldly array of colors. Both trips include some end-of-day free time and dinner at your leisure.