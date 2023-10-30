JOURNEYS

The Perfect Cruise Around Japan—Even if You’re Not a “Cruise Person”

Sail around the islands of Honshu, Shikoku, and Kyushu in Japan and the pretty port city of Busan in South Korea for a trip filled with food and colorful traditions.

Lanterns at the Kasuga-Taisha Shrine in Nara, Japan

Courtesy Of Tauck Tours

There’s the Asia everybody knows and there’s Asia from a different perspective. You can enjoy a richer experience on a small-ship cruise around the Japanese archipelago and the beautiful coastal city of Busan, South Korea on this trip. Sail to intimate, lesser-known ports of call in Japan and island-hop to three of the country’s five main islands—Honshu, Shikoku, and Kyushu—among the 12 destinations visited over two weeks at sea and on land.

For those who want to see and engage with genuine life in Japan today, this 14-day itinerary expertly mingles history and modernity with local insight in electrifying cities and peaceful countryside landscapes alike. Plus, traveling by small ship affords you the ultimate flexibility to explore more deeply and customize your trip around a choice of onshore activities, including visits to working farms, guided excursions, and bicycle tours

Itinerary

parco-chan-OL0VKdO8JvI-unsplash.jpg

Trip Highlight

Sakurajima Hot Springs

From the under-the-radar port of Kagoshima, you’ll board a local ferry to Sakurajima for a guided scenic drive and volcanic hot spring experience, where you can sink your feet into warm therapeutic waters.
Tauck Tours

Trip Designer

Tauck Tours

Three generations of Taucks have pioneered escorted travel since the tour company’s first trip through New England in 1925. Nearly a century later, Tauck family members remain at the helm of Tauck Tours and its more than 140 distinctive travel experiences.
Portrait of a Geisha

Courtesy of Tauck Tours

Day 1:Osaka

On arrival in Osaka, check into the Conrad Osaka, your sky-high sanctuary for the next three days. Gazing out 40 floors above street level, take in the exhilarating skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows to get your visual bearings. If you arrive with time to explore on your first day, head to the Osaka Castle by train or taxi or stroll over to Festival Hall using the underground link right outside the hotel.

In the evening, your tour commences with a welcome reception and dinner with a geisha cultural lecture and performance. In Western Japan, you’ll find the regional term for geisha—geiko (which translates to “woman of art”)—commonly used in Kyoto and Kanazawa.
Kinkaku-Ji, Temple of The Golden Pavilion

Courtesy of Tauck Tours

Day 2:Kyoto

Your adventure begins today with a day trip to Kyoto. For 1,000 years, this richly historic city held court as the capital of Japan, before Tokyo became the capital in 1869. Much of its charm remains intact with some 2,000 temples and shrines alongside deeply rooted culinary traditions and performing arts.

Get a sense of its grandeur at the meticulously preserved, 15th-century Kinkaku-ji, Temple of the Golden Pavilion swathed in gold leaf and capped with a gleaming phoenix. Next, spend time in the Higashiyama District at the Sanjusangen-do Buddhis temple. For lunch, you’ll stop in a restaurant specializing in local cuisine and attend a traditional Taiko drumming performance.
Courtesy Of Tauck Tours

The Great Buddha Hall at Todai-ji temple

Courtesy Of Tauck Tours

Day 3Nara

Start your day heading east of Osaka to spend the day in Nara, which in the 8th century also once served as the capital of Japan. It retains its ancient feel with plentiful temples and landmarks, such as the Todai-ji, Great Eastern Temple. Inside its Great Buddha Hall, peer up at the largest bronze statue of the Buddha Vairocana, known as Daibutsu in Japanese, towering 49 feet tall. After lunch at a local restaurant, learn more about the Japanese religion Shinto, which dates to the 8th century at the Kasuga-Taisha Shrine and visit the neighboring Nara Park to see wild sika deer, which were considered sacred messengers of the gods.
The St. Regis Osaka Reception

Courtesy of Tauck Tours

Day 4:Osaka and Maizuru

Before departing for your eight-day, small-ship cruise leaving from the charming port of Maizuru, you’ll join a local guide for a closer look at Osaka. The experience lets you see the city through the eyes of a resident by private bus and on foot.

To recharge after sightseeing, savor a local lunch with your fellow travelers and bid sayonara to Osaka. Next, you’ll head out on a scenic drive to Maizuru, tucked in an inlet on the Sea of Japan, where you’ll board the six-deck Le Soléal. Settle into the stylish atmosphere and take in the view of the southwest coast of Honshu, Japan’s largest island, as you head toward Sakaiminato, your first port of call.
Matsue Castle

Courtesy of Tauck Tours

Day 5:Sakaiminato and Matsue

Rise and shine to a delightful breakfast on board the ship before arriving in Sakaiminato. Nestled between a sacred mountain and the sea, Sakaiminato is an essential hub for Western Japan’s fishing industry. The surrounding views of Mt. Daisen are renowned as a smaller, lesser-known version of Mt. Fuji.

To fully appreciate the greenery and see views of Mt. Daisen, visit the Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park filled with seasonal blooms and a 165-foot flower dome. Then, embark on an excursion to Matsue, known as “the water city,” to see the namesake castle simply known as the Black Castle for its darkly colored exterior. Once back in Sakaiminato and aboard Le Soléal, the captain will host you at a welcome dinner in the evening.
Busan Harbor Bridge

Courtesy of Tauck Tours

Day 6:Busan

Another adventure awaits as you cross international waters into South Korea to get a taste of Busan, an alluring coastal city. As the country’s second-largest metropolis, it’s known for its beach scene at popular spots like Haeundae Beach, and shimmering skyscrapers. Once onshore, visit the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, honoring troops from the Korean War. One of the most bustling places to experience local life is the traditional Jagalchi Fish Market, where vendors sell a wide array of fresh and dried seafood each day. Many of the women-run stalls reflect the heritage of the “Busan wives,” or saleswomen.
Nagasaki’s Clover Gardens

Courtesy Of Tauck Tours

Day 7:Nagasaki

Awake to a day of exploring Nagasaki on the island of Kyushu, the third largest and most southwestern of Japan’s five main islands. Overlooking a large natural harbor, the port city fans out to winding streets and homes built into its steeped terraced hillsides.

Learn about the city’s past with a visit to the Nagasaki Peace Park, which commemorates the World War II bombing in 1945, and the Atomic Bomb Museum. Afterward, return to the ship for lunch. Then, you can either walk through the open-air Dejima Museum and visit the Clover Gardens or head up to the Mt. Inasa Ropeway, rising some 1,100 feet above sea level, for a bird’s-eye view.
Stone Lanterns in Kagoshima

Courtesy of Tauck Tours

Day 8:Kagoshima

Your journey continues to the southwestern tip of Kyushu to Kagoshima, a city you won’t find on the typical tourist map. Brimming with authentic experiences, it boasts a beautiful subtropical climate year-round and many hidden gems.

You’ll take the local ferry to Sakurajima, or Cherry Blossom Island, for a guided scenic drive and volcanic hot spring experience. After partaking in these therapeutic natural wonders, you’ll head back to Kagoshima with an opportunity to visit the Sengan-en Garden, a traditional Japanese garden located on the grounds of a stately home.
Nanrakuen Gardens in Uwajima, Japan

Courtesy Of Tauck Tours

Day 9:Uwajima

Going deeper into the areas of Japan that many foreigners miss, today you’ll arrive in Uwajima on Shikoku, the smallest of the country’s main islands. In the countryside, you can experience rural Japanese life firsthand with a visit to a working pearl farm. Tour a hatchery and meet local farmers who work on bamboo rafts where baskets of pearl oysters hang in the water for culturing. To further soak up the fresh air, visit Kuniyasu-no-Sato, a local open-air museum.
Miyajima Itsukushima Shrine

Courtesy of Tauck Tours

Day 10:Hiroshima

Having started your small-ship cruise from the west coast of Honshu, you’ll have now circumnavigated back to the east coast of the island to stop in Hiroshima. There’s an unexpected charm to this bustling, modern metropolis known for its passionate baseball fans and plentiful bridges—some 105 crossings over seven rivers that flow through the city. However, the events of WWII remain a part of its identity. Spend some time at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial to gain perspective on this chapter in history and the sites associated with the WWII atomic bomb blast.

Take a break from sightseeing to taste regional fare, such as okonomiyaki (grilled savory pancakes topped with pork, cheese, and noodles) at a local restaurant. Finally, treat your eyes to the visual illusion of the Miyajima Itsukushima Shrine, which appears to float on water
The Japanese Beer Culture Experience

Courtesy of Tauck Tours

Day 11:Uno Ko

Today, the ship will sail into the Seto Inland Sea to anchor at Tamano. From here, travel to the old merchant town of Kurashiki for a walking tour of its historic quarter, which largely remains untouched by time.

Check out the Ohara Museum of Art, which first opened in 1930 as Japan’s first showcase of Western Art. Take the rest of the afternoon to ride bikes around Uno Ko, pop over to the little island of Naoshima, or sample Japanese beer culture at a local craft brewery, Doppo.
Sumo wrestling demonstration

Courtesy Of Tauck Tours

Day 12-14Tokyo

Your time at sea ends in Osaka, where you’ll disembark and take a ride on the seemingly lightning-fast Shinkansen bullet train to Tokyo. On arrival, you’ll head to the Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo, and later join a local guide for an orientation tour of the Ginza shopping district.

You’ll have the evening to yourself, whether you want to dine in a Michelin-starred restaurant or sip a leisurely cocktail at the hotel’s Mandarin Bar. In the morning, you’ll convene for a visit to the Meiji Shrine and a guided tour of the Japan National Museum. For your final night in Tokyo, you’ll enjoy a hosted farewell reception and dinner with traditional music and an unforgettable sumo wrestling demonstration.
