The Perfect Cruise Around Japan—Even if You’re Not a “Cruise Person”

There’s the Asia everybody knows and there’s Asia from a different perspective. You can enjoy a richer experience on a small-ship cruise around the Japanese archipelago and the beautiful coastal city of Busan, South Korea on this trip. Sail to intimate, lesser-known ports of call in Japan and island-hop to three of the country’s five main islands—Honshu, Shikoku, and Kyushu—among the 12 destinations visited over two weeks at sea and on land.

For those who want to see and engage with genuine life in Japan today, this 14-day itinerary expertly mingles history and modernity with local insight in electrifying cities and peaceful countryside landscapes alike. Plus, traveling by small ship affords you the ultimate flexibility to explore more deeply and customize your trip around a choice of onshore activities, including visits to working farms, guided excursions, and bicycle tours