19 Can’t-Miss Places to Visit While on Safari in Kenya and Tanzania

A safari in Kenya and Tanzania with Tauck Tours offers you much more than ample sightings of wild animals. Tauck makes the trip extraordinary with experiences including a champagne breakfast in the bush and a balloon ride over the Maasai Mara plains. On this 13-day foray into the wilderness, travelers learn about wildlife conservancy efforts in the region and visit a Kenyan weaving community.

A Tauck tour director acts as a personal concierge on the safari and caters to travelers’ every need, enabling local guides to focus fully on showing the best their region has to offer. Accommodations on the itinerary are also steeped in the traditions and culture of the region, so you’ll delight in boma dinners (tribal dining experiences) and tented camps in the celebrated hotels and lodges that have been thoughtfully curated for guests.