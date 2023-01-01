Nicole Edenado

Nicole Edenedo is a travel journalist covering the tour operator and river cruise industries as senior editor for leading travel industry newspaper, Travel Weekly. She also contributes to AFAR, Cruise Critic, ASTA Magazine, and Apartment Therapy.

Prior to coming to the travel industry, Nicole worked as a broadcast journalist for nine years, reporting for television stations in Maryland, Delaware, and New York City, where she currently fills in as a morning traffic anchor from time to time on Good Day New York.

She received her Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from California State University Northridge in 2014. A Los Angeles native, Nicole traded in her beach days for the cooler seasons of the East Coast after college, and daydreams of moving overseas one day. For now, you can find Nicole on the Yonkers waterfront where she is an avid kayaker and proud member of the Yonkers Paddling and Rowing Club.