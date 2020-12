Head south from Boston for sand dunes and wind-swept beaches to find the best of Cape Cod. Quintessential New England charm, the Atlantic ocean and historic lighthouses will be waiting when you cross the bridge over the Cape Cod Canal. Estuaries, and coves provide calmer waters. The outer cape has waves and wind ready to welcome surfers and kite boarding. Weathered shingles, beautiful sunsets and lobster rolls are a short drive away in Cape Cod.