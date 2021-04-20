Visit Meteora Patriarchou Dimitriou 2, Kalampaka 422 00, Greece

Hike to Meteora's Magnificent Monasteries It is a beautiful melding of natural and manmade beauty. Crowning the tops of mystical rock formations are Eastern Orthodox monasteries, constructed hundreds of years ago. Built by monks who were trying to escape persecution, there were once more than 20 monasteries. Today there are six active monasteries that are accessible to the public, several that are closed, and others in ruins.



We stayed in the Meteora area for nearly a week - hiking twice without a guide, and a third time with one. He took us off the well-trodden path, to places where we didn't see any other hikers for hours. We encountered a tortoise, a viper and butterflies galore. When we arrived at the monasteries and saw the visitors being herded from site to site, then crammed onto tourbuses, we were grateful that we were able to approach the monasteries on foot, and take our visit at a more relaxed pace.



