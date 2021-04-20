Vinicunca "Rainbow Mountain"

Rainbow Mountain Peru

The Rainbow Mountain or "Vinicunca" is a majestic location and a nature’s gift. It is situated near the Ausangate Mountain in Cusco Region, Peru. It is one of the places that still has not been discovered by travelers. The Rainbow Mountain has been explored by local Andean people only. Vinicunca represents one of the most spectacular places of the Cordillera Vilcanota as it keeps a natural colour given by the presence of sedimentary eroding rocks. The rocks are impressive for its colourfulness since they are formed by seven colors. That's why, the mountain is known under the name of "Cerro Colorado" too. The walk to the mountain and back is a day-long stagger located at over 4,400 metres or 14,400 feet above sea level tracing a dirt path among looming peaks of green and startling red rocks.

