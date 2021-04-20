Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vinicunca "Rainbow Mountain"

Website
Rainbow Mountain Peru Canchis Peru
Rainbow Mountain Hike Peru Canchis Peru
Rainbow Mountain Hike Peru Canchis Peru
Rainbow Mountain Hike Peru Canchis Peru
Rainbow Mountain Peru Canchis Peru
Rainbow Mountain Hike Peru Canchis Peru
Rainbow Mountain Hike Peru Canchis Peru
Rainbow Mountain Hike Peru Canchis Peru
Check Availability >

Over the Rainbow

The multicolored mountain of Vinicunca is not terribly far from the mobbed pathways of Machu Picchu, but until a few years ago, it was virtually unknown to U.S. travelers. But today, more visitors are braving the three-and-a-half-hour drive from Cuzco (and the three-hour hike) to feast their eyes on its crayon-box colors—burnt umber, periwinkle blue, mustard yellow. Instead of rushing through a long day’s outing, take in the mountain’s hues on a two-day trek with G Adventures
By Maggie Fuller , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

AFAR Traveler
over 4 years ago

Rainbow Mountain Hike Peru

The Rainbow Mountain or "Vinicunca" is a majestic location and a nature’s gift. It is situated near the Ausangate Mountain in Cusco Region, Peru. It is one of the places that still has not been discovered by travelers.
Tierras Vivas Tour Operator
over 3 years ago

Rainbow Mountain Peru

The Rainbow Mountain or "Vinicunca" is a majestic location and a nature’s gift. It is situated near the Ausangate Mountain in Cusco Region, Peru. It is one of the places that still has not been discovered by travelers. The Rainbow Mountain has been explored by local Andean people only. Vinicunca represents one of the most spectacular places of the Cordillera Vilcanota as it keeps a natural colour given by the presence of sedimentary eroding rocks. The rocks are impressive for its colourfulness since they are formed by seven colors. That's why, the mountain is known under the name of "Cerro Colorado" too. The walk to the mountain and back is a day-long stagger located at over 4,400 metres or 14,400 feet above sea level tracing a dirt path among looming peaks of green and startling red rocks.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points