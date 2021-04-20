Three Leaf Farm Dinners, Lafayette
Out in the open space between Boulder and Longmont along the banks of Coal Creek, Three Leaf Farm has a lot going on. Not only do the owners run a number of incredible restaurants, such as the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse and Chautauqua Dining Hall, but they also host their own farm-to-table dinners on the very property that supplies their restaurants with fresh, locally grown food. Each hosted dinner brings in one of the chefs from a different area restaurant, where they have the freedom to imagine and prepare delicious dishes, inspired by what’s available at the farm.