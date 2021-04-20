Where are you going?
Three Leaf Farm

445 S 112th St, Lafayette, CO 80026, USA
Three Leaf Farm Dinners, Lafayette Lafayette Colorado United States

Three Leaf Farm Dinners, Lafayette

Out in the open space between Boulder and Longmont along the banks of Coal Creek, Three Leaf Farm has a lot going on. Not only do the owners run a number of incredible restaurants, such as the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse and Chautauqua Dining Hall, but they also host their own farm-to-table dinners on the very property that supplies their restaurants with fresh, locally grown food. Each hosted dinner brings in one of the chefs from a different area restaurant, where they have the freedom to imagine and prepare delicious dishes, inspired by what’s available at the farm.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

