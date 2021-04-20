Where are you going?
Tak Seng On Pawnshop Museum

396 Av. de Almeida Ribeiro, Macau
Website
| +853 2892 1811
Macau's UNESCO heritage Pawn Shop Macau Macau

More info

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 7pm

So pawn shops have been around for a very long time here and you’ve probably seen the emblem in neon and as badges around Hong Kong and Macau – it’s actually an outline of a bat holding on to a ball. The word bat in Cantonese Fu is homophonous with the word prosperity.

Tak Seng On was then Macau’s largest multi storey Pawn Shop and given it's UNESCO heritage status as it's the surviving unaltered structure since it was built in 1917.
By Juliana Loh , AFAR Local Expert

