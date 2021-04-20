Tak Seng On Pawnshop Museum
396 Av. de Almeida Ribeiro, Macau
| +853 2892 1811
Sun - Sat 10:30am - 7pm
Macau's UNESCO heritage Pawn ShopSo pawn shops have been around for a very long time here and you’ve probably seen the emblem in neon and as badges around Hong Kong and Macau – it’s actually an outline of a bat holding on to a ball. The word bat in Cantonese Fu is homophonous with the word prosperity.
Tak Seng On was then Macau’s largest multi storey Pawn Shop and given it's UNESCO heritage status as it's the surviving unaltered structure since it was built in 1917.