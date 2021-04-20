Suhail
If you have the enviable opportunity to drive out into the Western District (a part of the Arabian Peninsula's famed Empty Quarter) of Abu Dhabi
, your dining choices will be few. But one of those choices may very well be at Anantara’s Qasr al-Sarab property, which provides otherworldly accommodations in the most remote corner of the UAE, 10 miles from the Saudi border. Suhail is Qasr al-Sarab’s extravagant steak house, with every high-end beef option you could imagine. Sit on the terrace overlooking the orange sand dunes that roll to the horizon and choose from cuts including Kobe and Wagyu which have been flown in from all over the world. The Tomahawk steak is great for two to share, and all of the classic steak-house sides are on offer as well, from truffle mashed potatoes to creamed spinach.