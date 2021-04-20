Station Drive Precinct
Once full of aging warehouses, the revitalized Station Drive Precinct is now a design and food hot spot frequented by young, stylish locals. Visit the Foundry building to try the gin at Distillery 031. Get some lunch and craft beer at That Brewing Company. Shop for antique housewares at Con Amore, then grab an espresso at Fortune Coffee in the back of the store. To round out your afternoon, enjoy some shoe shopping at Jane Sews, followed by dessert at Momenti Artisan Gelato, across the street.