Petra Pottery Workshop

Levant
Browsing Ceramics at the Petra Pottery Workshop

One worthwhile activity when visiting Jordan is to browse the many women's cooperatives around the country (for example, the Petra Pottery Workshop shown above). These establishments not only allow you to watch women create beautiful handicrafts, but also support them. Not to mention these beautiful pieces make great souvenirs. Another worthwhile stop is the Madaba Handicrafts Centre, which employs mainly disabled people to give them a chance to work with their hands. This shop has an impressive array of handcrafted furniture, mosaic housewares and Dead Sea bath products.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

