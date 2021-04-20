Where are you going?
Just southeast of Arequipa, Perú, a great place to go for a walk is in "la campiña" (the countryside) around the town of Paucarpata. Founded by the Spanish in the 1570's, it's known for its terraces, which date back much earlier, to pre-Inca times. The El Misti volcano (5,822m/19,101ft) looms above everything. Find a "picantería" (traditional restaurant) and, if you're brave, try some 'cuy' (guinea pig)! Have a cold "Arequipeña" lager to wash it all down--the perfect accompaniment under the Andean sun...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

