Orosi Valley
Its breathtaking landscapes make the Orosi Valley one of Cartago Province’s major attractions, well worth the quick 22-mile hop from San José. You’ll discover a marvelous mix of coffee plantations and cute rustic restaurants, as well as magnificent lakes such as Lake Cachi, famed for trout fishing. Most visitors will find their way to the valley’s namesake colonial town, which is encircled by stunning mountains and home to Costa Rica’s oldest church, built in 1743. The adjacent religious art museum holds beautiful liturgical items, polychrome sculptures, and delicate silver, as well as altarpieces crafted in colonial days.