Aruba in Photos

Aruba, a tiny Dutch Caribbean island just off the coast of Latin America, is all white sand beaches and blissfully blue sea, dry and sunny weather but with the benefit of cooling trade winds. So far, so typical tropical paradise. Yet the instant you step off the beaten track, you’ll find out Aruba has so much more to offer than just this.As you move away from the balmy West Coast to the eastern shores, you’ll discover a rich and rugged landscape, beaten by the wind and the waves. Desert vistas, old ruins, and quaint little towns are teamed with waves crashing relentlessly against the shore - and the Jeep ride to get there is an adventure in itself.The next mode of transport we recommend is a little more authentic: a ride on horseback towards a natural pool. As you mount dramatic inclines and make gentle descents across the landscape, you can put all your trust in your steeds as they lead you to the island’s famous saltwater pool.Finally, in your quest to discover the island’s secrets, we suggest you take a trip to Arikok National Park. Cue ancient caves, bats dangling from the ceilings, and underground paths leading you to Indian rock art dating back over 1000 years. The fascinating history of the area will leave you with far richer memories than simply a strong dose of sun, sea, and sky. Having said that, sometimes you just can’t beat a day in paradise. Make the most of the beach by waking early and watching the sun rise, perfectly azure waves lapping at the shore. It’s always great when you can have it all…