Aruba in Photos

Lost at Sea

Let's face it. On a ship, sailing away from port, the only person that truly knows your exact location, is up on the bridge, safely guiding your luxury liner to its next destination. But, more than likely, as a passenger, you are only left to wonder, just where in the middle of the deep blue sea am I?



We agreed to spending a week with our family on a cruise ship for the holidays and while we found several reasons to get "lost" during our stay on our massive floating resort, we also wondered just where the miniature ships around us were headed. And while most were grazing at the buffet and fighting over a deck chair, we were lost in curiosity.



