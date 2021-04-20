Where are you going?
Olveston House

Loblolly Ln, Salem, Montserrat
Website
| +1 664-491-5210
Spend Some Heavenly Time With the Angels of Olveston House Salem Montserrat

The angels of Olveston House are Carol Osborne and Margaret Wilson, along with their daughters Amanda and Sarah. They’ll fix and serve all your meals, dole out delicious rum punches while you lounge about the breezy veranda, and basically tend to your every need with quintessential West Indian grace and charm.

If you ask nice enough, they’ll even chat away nostalgically about the old days of Montserrat when these very ladies kept company with the likes of Sting, Keith Richards, Boy George and Dire Straights, among other pop music superstars who laid down tracks at the island’s legendary AIR Studios, one of the world’s top recording studios in the 1970′s and 80′s.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

