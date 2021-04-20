Where are you going?
NIM Things

Spot Bay Rd, Spot Bay, Cayman Islands
+1 345-948-0461
NIM Things Spot Bay Cayman Islands

NIM Things

While you can certainly pick up some singular souvenirs at the family-run NIM (Native Island Made) Things, visiting this Cayman Brac institution is as much about schmoozing as shopping. Set inside a sweet little yellow house in Spot Bay, the emporium is owned by the award-winning artisan Tenson Scott, who creates jewelry, among other crafts, from thatch and Caymanian conch and whelk shells, and whose tales of local life will easily make your list of favorite vacation memories. But as anyone who’s ever been here will tell you, allow more time than you would for the average tchotchke stop. Scott’s stories are colorful—and plentiful.
By Abbie Kozolchyk , AFAR Local Expert

