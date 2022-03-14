Where are you going?
Nature Observatorio

Calle El Arbol 2,, Limón, Manzanillo, Costa Rica
+506 8628 2663
Nature Observatorio Manzanillo Costa Rica

Nature Observatorio

Exploring natural spaces without harming them is a fundamental concern for ethical ecotourism providers. Nature Observatorio approaches the dilemma with a new concept: a spacious tree house whose nylon support straps allow it to be removed and mounted in other trees; such structures are installed for no longer than seven years in any given sapodilla tree. It means visitors observe the richness of canopy life without leaving harmful human traces. More rain forest species live in canopies than anywhere else, and the Observatorio’s striking, 360-degree panoramic views offer glimpses of nature’s complex symbiosis amid a fascinating maze of leaves and branches.
By Travesías

