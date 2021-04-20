Majete Wildlife Reserve Malawi

Mkulumadzi, Majete Wildlife Reserve, Malawi Robin Pope Safaris recently debuted this property of eight bush chalets. Each has a sunken tub big enough for two.



Green roofs are planted with indigenous grasses and aloe plants to keep rooms cool.



Following the reintroduction of lions last year, Majete Wildlife Reserve is the only reserve in Malawi that can lay claim to the Big Five: lion, African elephant, Cape buffalo, rhino, and leopard.



The dramatic Kapichira Falls is a short drive from Mkulumadzi. Fearless travelers can spot crocs during boat tours of the Shire River.



From $350. 265/(0) 17-94-491. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Mkulumadzi Lodge