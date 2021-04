Los Osuna Latin America

Los Osuna Blue Agave Distillery Los Osuna is an award-winning blue agave distillery that's more than 100 years old. It's located in the hills outside of Mazatlan. It has old wooden buildings, displays of traditional tequila-making processes, and has a quaint little bar under the canopy of an enormous tree. The tour shows both traditional and modern tequila-making techniques and, of course, ends with a drink of the distillery's finest in the shade. Definitely a pleasant way to pass an afternoon.